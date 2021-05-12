Home / News / Sports News / La Liga, Barcelona held 3-3 by Levante: Records broken
Sports

La Liga, Barcelona held 3-3 by Levante: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on May 12, 2021, 11:04 am
La Liga, Barcelona held 3-3 by Levante: Records broken

Barcelona were involved in a six-goal thriller against Levante in gameweek 36 of La Liga 2020-21 season. With two successive draws, Barca's hopes of winning the title this season suffered a severe setback. Leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand, can now open a four-point lead over the Lionel Messi-led side. Here we present the key records scripted.

In this article
Details

Barca held by Levante in six-goal thriller

Lionel Messi put Barca ahead with a well-controlled low volley before they doubled their lead. Pedri found the net after converting Ousmane Dembele's cross. Levante's Gonzalo Melero pulled one back with an equalizer before Jose Luis Morales volleyed in for 2-2. The visitors retook the lead with Dembele's powerful shot, but Sergio Leon got a late equalizer as the match ended 3-3.

La Liga

Boost for Atletico after Barca fail to win their match

Barca move up to second for the time being. They have amassed 76 points and are below Atletico (77). Real Madrid occupy the third place with 75 points but have a game in hand. Leaders Atletico have three matches left and will become Spanish champions for the first time since 2013-14 if they win all of them.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Manchester City win Premier League 2020-21 title: The defining numbers

Latest News

Gordon Murray Group to invest £300 million on EV development

Auto

Sensex tanks over 400 points in early trade

Business

Sunil Grover's 'Sunflower' is coming to ZEE5 on June 11

Entertainment

New Zealand wicket-keeper BJ Watling to retire after WTC final

Sports

COVAXIN phase 2/3 trials for 2-18-year-olds recommended by expert panel

India

Latest Sports News

'I owe my career to Virat Kohli', says Mohammed Siraj

Sports

How are bamboo bats different from traditional willows?

Sports

Pakistan Super League 2021 unlikely to resume in the UAE

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India: Colombo to host six white-ball games

Sports

England players unlikely to feature in rescheduled IPL: Ashley Giles

Sports
Trending Topics