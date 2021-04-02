Ashleigh Barty reaches Miami Open final, Tsitsipas loses quarters clash

With the absence of several top players and being the in-form player, Tsitsipas wasted a real opportunity to get the job done.
"I felt like it was my opportunity," Tsitsipas said. "I feel like there was more space for me to show something greater. It's a very disappointing loss."
"It was there, everything was under control. And suddenly, I don't know, self-explosion," he added.
Barty
Barty feels in every match she has done something better
In the women's section, Barty has gone from strength to strength since saving a match point in her opening victory over Slovakian qualifier Kristina Kucova.
"Every single match I felt like I've done something a little bit better, and that's all you can ask," said Barty, who opted not to travel outside Australia last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Andreescu
Andreescu beats Sakkari in three sets
Bianca Andreescu won her fourth straight three-setter to beat Greece's Maria Sakkari 7-6 (9/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/4).
It was another test for the Canadian player who stood tall in the semi-final clash.
Notably, she has reached her first final since winning the 2019 US Open.
Andreescu said she is looking forward to meet Barty in the finale.
Information
Men's fourth seed Rublev ends the giant-killing run of Korda
Men's fourth seed Andrey Rublev rolled on to the semi-finals, ending the giant-killing run of Sebastian Korda. Rublev won a rain-interrupted quarter-final with a 7-5, 7-6 (9/7) victory over unseeded Korda. He is set to face Hurkacz in the semis.