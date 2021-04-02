Home / News / Sports News / Ashleigh Barty reaches Miami Open final, Tsitsipas loses quarters clash
Sports

Ashleigh Barty reaches Miami Open final, Tsitsipas loses quarters clash

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Apr 02, 2021, 01:09 pm
Ashleigh Barty reaches Miami Open final, Tsitsipas loses quarters clash

Women's singles world number one Ashleigh Barty moved into the final of the Miami Open by beating fifth seed Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Barty ired 27 winners in a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Meanwhile, men's second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was toppled by Hurbert Hurkacz.

Tsitsipas won the first set 6-2 before losing 3-6, 4-6 next against 26th seed Hurkacz of Poland.

Here are the details.

In this article
It's a very disappointing loss, says Tsitsipas Barty feels in every match she has done something better Andreescu beats Sakkari in three sets Men's fourth seed Rublev ends the giant-killing run of Korda

Views

It's a very disappointing loss, says Tsitsipas

With the absence of several top players and being the in-form player, Tsitsipas wasted a real opportunity to get the job done.

"I felt like it was my opportunity," Tsitsipas said. "I feel like there was more space for me to show something greater. It's a very disappointing loss."

"It was there, everything was under control. And suddenly, I don't know, self-explosion," he added.

Barty

Barty feels in every match she has done something better

In the women's section, Barty has gone from strength to strength since saving a match point in her opening victory over Slovakian qualifier Kristina Kucova.

"Every single match I felt like I've done something a little bit better, and that's all you can ask," said Barty, who opted not to travel outside Australia last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Andreescu

Andreescu beats Sakkari in three sets

Bianca Andreescu won her fourth straight three-setter to beat Greece's Maria Sakkari 7-6 (9/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/4).

It was another test for the Canadian player who stood tall in the semi-final clash.

Notably, she has reached her first final since winning the 2019 US Open.

Andreescu said she is looking forward to meet Barty in the finale.

Information

Men's fourth seed Rublev ends the giant-killing run of Korda

Men's fourth seed Andrey Rublev rolled on to the semi-finals, ending the giant-killing run of Sebastian Korda. Rublev won a rain-interrupted quarter-final with a 7-5, 7-6 (9/7) victory over unseeded Korda. He is set to face Hurkacz in the semis.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
WI vs SL, 2nd Test: Key takeaways from Day 4
Latest News
Facing delay in securing vaccines, Lanka temporarily suspends COVID-19 jabs
World
Microsoft signs $21.8 billion deal with the US Army
Science
MTV announces launch of multi-year 'Mental Health is Health' initiative
Entertainment
Income Tax department searches premises of MK Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan
India
IPL: A look at MI's recent performances (2018-2020)
Sports
Latest Sports News
ICC Cricket Committee retains umpire's call, approves other changes
Sports
WI vs SL, 2nd Test: Key takeaways from Day 4
Sports
Decoding Tim Southee's T20I career in numbers
Sports
Sachin Tendulkar hospitalized a week after testing COVID-19 positive
Sports
Decoding KKR skipper Eoin Morgan's performance in the IPL
Sports
Trending Topics