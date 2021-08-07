Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021: BCCI allows bubble-to-bubble transfer from Sri Lanka
IPL 2021: BCCI allows bubble-to-bubble transfer from Sri Lanka

Parth Dhall
IPL 2021: BCCI allows bubble-to-bubble transfer from Sri Lanka
IPL 2021: BCCI allows bubble-to-bubble transfer for players from Sri Lanka

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Friday, has decided to allow bubble-to-bubble transfer of Indian players, who were involved in the Sri Lanka-India white-ball series, for the second phase of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). Notably, nine Indian players went into isolation either for testing COVID-19 positive or being in close contact with players who tested positive.

In this article
Exemption

Which players will receive exemption?

The 2021 IPL edition, which was suspended in May due to bubble breaches, is set to resume on September 19. With the approval of bubble-to-bubble transfer, the players in SL will be exempted from quarantine. The Indian players in England have received a similar exemption. Meanwhile, those participating in the Caribbean Premier League and SA's tour of SL are also eligible for this.

Information

Three Indian players had tested COVID-19 positive in SL

India's Yuzvendra Chahal and K Gowtham had tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka. The two players were identified as immediate contacts of all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who had earlier tested positive. Six other Indian players were kept in isolation.

Advisory

The health advisory issued by the BCCI

"Players and team support staff coming directly from the Bubble created for England vs. India series, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa series and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) may be permitted to join the franchise squad without serving the mandatory quarantine period, provided they satisfy the below-mentioned criteria," a 46-page health advisory, issued by the BCCI, read.

Quarantine

Others will have to undergo six-day quarantine

The BCCI stated those who are not part of any bio-bubble will undergo a six-day quarantine. "All franchise team members must quarantine in their hotel room for six full days before entering the bubble. Upon arrival and before commencing any group training activities, all team members who will be included in the bubble will follow the below mentioned COVID-19 RT-PCR testing plan," it added.

Information

A special requirement for those traveling from sub-continent

The personnel arriving from the sub-continent will have to present a negative COVID-19 PCR report including a QR code linked to the original report. The QR code should be presented to the representatives of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) upon arrival.

Bubbles

How many bubbles will be created?

A total of 14 bio-secure bubbles will be formed, including eight for the franchises, three for the match officials and match management team, and three for the broadcast commentators and crew. The members within a bubble must travel only in buses and cars accredited by BCCI, which will be sanitized regularly. The drivers of all vehicles will be tested regularly for COVID-19.

