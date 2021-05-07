Home / News / Sports News / BCCI announces India's squad for WTC final and England Tests
BCCI announces India's squad for WTC final and England Tests

Parth Dhall
The BCCI has announced India's squad for the ICC World Test Championship final, starting June 18, and the five-Test series against England.

Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have made a return after recovering from respective injuries.

The likes of Hardik Pandya and Prithvi Shaw have missed out on the cut.

Here are further details.

India's complete squad

India's squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.

Jadeja, Shami return after missing the England series at home

Fast bowler Shami has recovered from a fracture that ruled him out of the Australia Test series.

Further, Jadeja, who injured his wrist in the SCG Test, has also recuperated.

The duo starred in the Indian Premier League 2021.

Similarly, middle-order batsman, Hanuma Vihari has also made a comeback after missing the England Test series.

He has been playing in the County Championship lately.

Axar Patel, Washington Sundar retained

Off-spinner Axar Patel, who shattered plenty of records in his debut Test series (against England) has won the trust of selectors.

He has been retained as another spinner alongside R Ashwin and Jadeja.

Meanwhile, the selectors have also retained all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Sundar showcased his propensity to bat in tricky situations Down Under, which will also come in handy in England.

