BCCI announces schedule for IPL 2021: Details here

The world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will host the IPL 2021 playoffs and the final on May 30. The newly-built stadium recently hosted the Day/Night Test between India and England.
The 2021 season will kick-off on April 9 in Chennai with the high-octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
In an interesting change, each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage.
Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each, while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host eight each.