BCCI to support Olympic-bound Indian contingent with Rs. 10cr donation

The fund will be utilized for the training and preparation of Olympic-bound Indian athletes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that it will donate Rs. 10 crore to support the Olympic-bound Indian contingent on the request of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS). The decision was taken at the Board's Apex Council meeting, attended by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

BCCI

Will support Indian athletes in every way possible: BCCI

The BCCI said in a statement, "The BCCI has decided to support Indian athletes in every form and manner it can." "In that spirit, based on the request received from the IOA/MYAS, the Apex Council of BCCI has decided to extend support to the Indian Olympic Association and has pledged a monetary gesture of Rs. 10 crore," it added.

Fund

Fund will be used for preparation and other contingency purposes

A senior BCCI official told PTI, "The fund will be used for the preparation and other contingency purposes of our elite athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Games. The modalities of the payment will be finalized after talking to Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA)." The Tokyo Games will begin on July 23.

Details

'Not the first huge donation from BCCI toward Olympic sports'

It is understood that post-departure of Li Ning as a kit sponsor, the amount donated by BCCI will certainly help in multiple ways for the contingent in covering various costs which includes training and preparation. "BCCI has always believed in helping in the development of Olympic Sports and this is not the first time that a big amount is being donated," the official said.

Quote

IOA President Narinder Batra thanked BCCI and Sports Ministry

Thanking the BCCI and the Sports Ministry, IOA President Narinder Batra said, "The BCCI apex council on Sunday sanctioned the proposal in an emergent meeting after it received a request from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Thank You BCCI and MYAS."