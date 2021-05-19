BCCI to discuss upcoming cricket season in Special General Meeting

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called for a Special General Meeting (SGM) to discuss the upcoming cricket season. Notably, the meeting, to be held virtually, has been scheduled for May 29. The BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in a notice to the State associations, informed about the development. However, the details on the same are yet to be ascertained.

Notice for the Special General Meeting (SGM)

"Notice is hereby given for the Special General Meeting (SGM) of the BCCI which will be held on May 29, 2021, virtually, to transact the following business: 'Discussion on the upcoming cricket season in view of the pandemic situation prevailing in India. You are requested to attend the meeting. Link to the meeting will be shared in due course'," said Shah.

The BCCI to weigh in on the T20 WC

Although the nature of the meeting is unknown, it is understood that the T20 World Cup will be the agenda. Notably, the 2021 edition of the tournament is due to be hosted by India in the October-November window.

BCCI keen on hosting the T20 WC

It has been learned that the BCCI is keen on hosting the T20 WC despite the incumbent COVID-19 situation in the country. Notably, the cricket board has picked nine venues for the event - Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Dharamsala, and Lucknow. Earlier, the State associations were told to prepare for the event, keeping an eye on the pandemic.

No immediate plans to shift the tournament to the UAE

The T20 World Cup can also be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which also hosted the IPL 2020. This could happen if India continues to suffer from the second wave of COVID-19. However, as per the BCCI sources, the UAE is presently the second option. The cricket board will likely take a call on the same in the coming months.

IPL 2021 among other matters to be discussed

As per a report in The Times of India, the plans to reschedule the remainder of IPL 2021 season will also be discussed in the upcoming SGM. Notably, the United Kingdom (UK), remains the front-runner to host the same after the English counties offered help. Meanwhile, international cricket as well as women's cricket are among the other topics to be discussed.