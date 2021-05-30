Home / News / Sports News / BCCI urges CWI to reschedule the start of CPL
BCCI urges CWI to reschedule the start of CPL

BCCI urges CWI to reschedule the start of CPL

In a major move, the BCCI has urged Cricket West Indies to reschedule the start of Caribbean Premier League 2021. Reportedly, the Indian cricket boards wants the CPL to start 10 days in advance to ensure a smooth bubble-to-bubble transfer of players for the remainder of IPL season. The BCCI, on Saturday, confirmed that the UAE will host the remaining IPL games in September-October.

BCCI in talks with Cricket West Indies

A BCCI source, monitoring the development, confirmed the same to PTI on Sunday. "We are in talks with Cricket West Indies. We are hoping that if CPL can be finished a few days in advance, it would help in bubble to bubble transfer of all players to Dubai and in time to complete the mandatory three-day quarantine," the source said.

The CPL's schedule will clash with that of IPL

According to the original plan, the CPL 2021 is scheduled to run from August 28 to September 19. On the other hand, the Indian Premier League is likely to resume in mid-September. This gives the CPL-bound players no room to travel for the IPL.

UAE to host the remainder of IPL 2021 season

The BCCI, in its Special General Meeting (SGM), decided that the remainder of IPL 2021 season will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Notably, the cricket board cited "bad weather" as the reason to shift the tournament to the UAE. The cash-rich league was postponed midway through the season after several COVID-19 positive cases were reported among players.

IPL 2021: The Caribbean stars could miss out on action

If the two cricket boards fail to reach an agreement over the schedule, several Caribbean stars will have to miss the IPL. Some of them are Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, and Fabien Allen. Notably, Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum also serves in similar capacity at the Trinbago Knight Riders.

