Belgium smash eight goals past Belarus in WCQ: Records broken

Sports

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Mar 31, 2021, 12:20 pm
Four Premier League players were on the scoresheet as Belgium thrashed Belarus in their World Cup qualifying match against Belarus.

The win helped Belgium get to seven points from three games in Group E.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez left several star players on the bench for this clash.

Notably, Belgium had scored five goals within fifty minutes.

Here we present the records broken.

Match details

How did the match pan out?

Crystal Palace striker Michy Batshuayi got the first goal before Hans Vanaken's volley made it 2-0.

Brighton's Leandro Trossard saw his exquisite finish from 22 yards extend the lead before Jeremy Doku added the fourth before half-time.

Leicester City's Dennis Praet netted the fifth.

Belgium continued with their resurgence as late goals by Palace forward Christian Benteke, Trossard and Vanaken completed the rout.

Duo

Trossard and Batshuayi register these feats

Leandro Trossard has now been directly involved in five goals in his last three starts for club and country (G4 A1).

Former Chelsea player Batshuayi has now netted four goals in his last four games for Belgium.

He has scored against Iceland, Ivory Coast, Switzerland, and Belarus.

Notably, he has now scored 22 goals in 33 games for the national side.

Information

Belgium register these stats

In their 8-0 rout of Belarus, the Belgium football team had eight goals from six different scorers. They also registered eight assists from seven different players. Belgium, who enjoyed 68% of the ball possession, had 15 shots on target out of 21.

Twitter Post

A stunning win for Belgium

