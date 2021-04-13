Home / News / Sports News / ICC Player of the Month Awards: Bhuvneshwar, Lizlee taste success
Sports

Rajdeep Saha
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the winners of the ICC Player of the Month Awards for March.

The awards recognize and celebrate the best performances from both men and women cricketers across all forms of international cricket throughout the year.

The awards are given after votes from fans and the ICC voting academy.

We present the key details.

Bhuvi

Bhuvi delighted to represent India again

Bhuvi impressed in the white-ball series against England last month and bagged the award.

He stated after a painful gap with injury, he was delighted to represent India again.

He said that he used the time away to work on his fitness and skill.

He also thanked each and every person who helped him in this journey.

Lee

Lizlee was excellent against India

In women's cricket, South African player Lizlee Lee represented in four ODIs against India where she scored a century and two half-centuries.

Her performance helped her move to the top of the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings.

She has been rightly awarded the ICC Women's Player of the Month for March 2021.

Bhuvi's performance against England

Bhuvi registered figures of 0/15, 1/28, 0/27, 1/30, and 2/15 in the five-match T20I series against England. He helped Team India win 3-2. In the ODIs, he claimed six scalps across three games.

Lee honored to receive the award

Lee said such awards are a great way to keep her motivated.

"I am happy and honoured to receive this award. Such accolades are a great way to keep me motivated and to continue to work even harder on my game. A big thank you to my team-mates for their support as this would never have been possible without them," she said.

