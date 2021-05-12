New Zealand wicket-keeper BJ Watling to retire after WTC final

New Zealand wicket-keeper BJ Watling has announced that he will retire from all formats after the upcoming England tour. The tour includes two Tests against the hosts, and the inaugural World Test Championship final against India. Watling, who is the mainstay wicket-keeper for New Zealand in Tests, is expected to play in all three matches. Here is more.

An honor to represent New Zealand in Test cricket: Watling

"It's the right time. It's been a huge honor to represent NZ. Test cricket really is the pinnacle of the game and I've loved every minute of being out there in the whites with the boys," said Watling. "I've played with some great players and made many good mates. I've also had plenty of help along the way for which I'll always be grateful."

A look at his career

Watling heads to UK with 3,773 Test runs under his belt from 73 matches at 38.11. The tally includes eight tons and 19 half-centuries. He also has 573 ODI and 38 T20I runs to his name. Notably, he owns over 10,000 runs in First-class cricket (10,017). Watling is an owner of 257 dismissals, most by a New Zealand wicket-keeper in Test cricket.

Watling set to break Adam Parore's record

If Watling features in all the games on the UK tour, then he will eclipse Adam Parore's record for most Test appearances as a NZ wicket-keeper. The latter represented New Zealand in 67 Tests as a designated wicket-keeper, while Watling has 65 such appearances presently.

Watling was involved in two famous partnerships

During his decade-old Test career, Watling played some of the finest knocks in the format. His double-hundred against England (205) helped the Kiwis seal an incredible win against England at the Bay Oval in 2019. Watling was also a part of two iconic partnerships, 352 runs with Brendon McCullum against India in 2014, and 365* with Kane Williamson against Sri Lanka in 2015.

Records scripted by Watling in Test cricket

Watling has the highest individual score (205) by a New Zealand wicket-keeper in Test cricket. This remains the seventh-highest score overall. He also holds the distinction of scoring a hundred and registering five dismissals in an innings (105*, 5 catches). So far, Watling has the joint-third-most catches (43) by a wicket-keeper in a single series (ICC World Test Championship).