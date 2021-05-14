DFB-Pokal, Borussia Dortmund demolish Leipzig to lift trophy: Records broken

Borussia Dortmund hammered RB Leipzig 4-1 in the DFB-Pokal final. Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland scored a brace each for Dortmund as they swept aside Leipzig in style. Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann, who is set to join Bayern Munich in July, saw his hopes of winning a trophy get dashed. For Dortmund, this was their fifth German Cup. Here are further details.

Dortmund shine against Leipzig in German Cup finale

Dortmund thrived in a blistering first-half performance, scoring thrice. England winger Sancho scored the opening goal with a superb curled finish. Haaland outmuscled Leipzig's French defender Dayot Upamecano to get the second. Sancho saw Dortmund go 3-0 up at stroke of half-time. In the second half, Leipzig pulled one goal back through Dani Olmo before Haaland killed the game in the 87th minute.

Dortmund are DFB-Pokal champions

Sancho scripts these records for Dortmund

Sancho is the youngest player to score a brace in a DFB-Pokal final at the age of 21 years and 49 days. He is the first player from England and Haaland is the first from Norway to score in a DFB-Pokal final. The England youngster now has 50 goals for Dortmund in 135 games across competitions. He has amassed 16 goals this season.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic scripts this record

As per Opta, Dortmund manager Edin Terzic (38 years and 195 days) become the youngest manager to lift the DFB-Pokal since Thomas Schaaf (38 years and 43 days) for Werder Bremen in 1998-99.

Notable records for Dortmund

Mats Hummels won his fourth trophy with Dortmund. He had also won four trophies with Bayern Munich. This is Hummels' third DFB-Pokal trophy win. This was Dortmund's first DFB-Pokal trophy since 2017. Haaland has netted 39 goals in 39 appearances for Dortmund across competitions this season. He has 55 goals for Dortmund in just 57 games for them.

Haaland equals Mbappe's goals tally this season

Haaland has equaled the tally of Kylian Mbappe in terms of being the joint-second highest scorer this season in all competitions across Europe's top 5 leagues (39 each). Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski (46) leads the chart.