England vs New Zealand: Trent Boult could play second Test

Sports

NZ fast bowler Trent Boult likely to play the second Test against England

New Zealand seamer Trent Boult is likely to participate in the second Test against England after the UK relaxed the quarantine protocols. Boult, who returned to New Zealand following the postponement of 2021 IPL, was supposed to feature only in the World Test Championship final against India. Upon joining the squad last week, he managed to train straight away due to the relaxed rules.

'There is a chance', Gary Stead on Boult's availability

"There's a chance. There are a few things that have changed, the British Government has relaxed their quarantine stipulations, so Trent is out of isolation earlier," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead. "So we'll weigh up the pros and cons and work out with Trent what we think is the best course forward to make sure he is fit for that final."

"We still haven't made a firm call on that, and we will give it the next 48 hours before we work out what we do with Trent in that second Test," added Stead. "Trent is more keen than he was a week ago. That's because he's over here, he's part of the environment. Probably right now it's a bit early to make that call."

The New Zealand pacers were impressive in the first Test against England. While Tim Southee led the attack, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson duly supported him. Interestingly, left-arm seamer Wagner was able to swing the ball throughout the Test. Boult could be even more lethal in such conditions. It remains to be seen who makes way for Boult in the team.

Boult's ability to swing the ball both ways makes him a proficient bowler. The New Zealand fast bowler has snapped up 281 wickets from 71 Tests at an average of 28.02 so far. He has registered 8 five-wicket hauls and one haul of 10 wickets.

Boult has picked up 48 wickets from 10 Tests against England at an average of 24.68. If he plays the next Test, he could become the third NZ bowler with 50 or more wickets against England. Boult is on the verge of completing 500 wickets across formats. He has taken 496 wickets from 198 internationals at 26.63 so far. This includes 13 five-wicket hauls.

