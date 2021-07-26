Boxing: Olympic debutant Ashish Chaudhary ousted after opening loss

Ashish Chaudhary was caught on the back-foot in the opening round and lost the bout to China's Touheta

Indian boxer Ashish Chaudhary (75kg) paid for an underwhelming start as his maiden Olympic appearance ended with an opening-round loss to China's Erbieke Touheta in Tokyo on Monday. The 27-year-old former Asian silver-medalist from Himachal Pradesh went down 0-5 in the bout, which could have been way closer had he turned it up a little bit earlier.

Game

Touheta excelled in dodging Chaudhary on most occasions

The boxer was caught on the back-foot in the opening round and lost it unanimously to the busy Chinese, who used his jab to good effect. Chaudhary raised his game in the second round to give a better account of himself with more attacks but the Chinese excelled in dodging him on most occasions, claiming this one unanimously too.

Victory

Touheta will next face Brazil's third-seeded Herbert Sousa

Touheta's combination punches also connected better. Chaudhary went all out in the final three minutes and managed to trouble Touheta despite a cut beneath his left eye. The judges also scored unanimously in his favor but the Chinese had the decisive lead which gave him the victory. Touheta will next face Brazil's third-seeded Herbert Sousa, who is a world championships bronze-medalist.

Boxing

Vikas Krishan and Manish Kaushik also exited after opening-round losses

Chaudhary is the third Indian boxer to bow out of the mega-event after Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) also exited with opening-round losses. India's boxing journey started on July 24 and this time around the expectations are riding high on India's boxers. In 2016, the Indian boxing contingent didn't live up to expectations as they returned with no medals.