Ireland fast bowler Boyd Rankin announces retirement

Ireland fast bowler Boyd Rankin announces retirement
Boyd Rankin announces retirement from all forms

Ireland fast bowler Boyd Rankin has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. Rankin confirmed the development through a heartfelt statement. The 36-year-old, who also represented England, hangs his boots after playing international cricket for nearly two decades. In this period, he scalped 169 wickets across all formats. Here is more on the same.

Statement

'Loved every minute of my career'

"To retire from international cricket is tough. I have put my heart and soul into playing cricket professionally since 2003 and have loved every minute of it. I never dreamed I would play for Ireland as much as I did. To travel the world playing in numerous World Cups and to pull on the Irish jersey is something I will never forget," said Rankin.

Career

A look at his international career

Rankin made his international debut in an ODI against Bermuda in 2007. He scalped a total of 106 wickets from 75 ODIs at an average of 27.87. The tally includes as many as 4 four-wicket hauls. Notably, Rankin finished as Ireland's second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs (96). Rankin also snapped up 55 and 8 wickets in T20Is and Tests respectively.

England

Rankin played for England in the 2013/14 Ashes

Rankin earned his maiden Test call-up on the 2013/14 Ashes tour. He made a total of 10 international appearances for England. Thereafter, Rankin returned home, and featured in Ireland's maiden Test match against Pakistan at Malahide (in 2018). He became only the 15th man to represent two countries in Test cricket. Moreover, Rankin also took the first wicket for Ireland in the format.

Presence

Rankin starred in some famous World Cup wins

Rankin was part of the Ireland team that staged some memorable performances in the 2007 and 2011 World Cups. In the 2007 edition, he featured in Ireland's famous wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh. He also starred in the win against England in 2011, when Ireland chased down a record 328 in Bengaluru. His final international appearance came during the WI tour in February 2020.

Memories

Rankin shares his best moments

"My best memories and achievements that stick out for me would be the World Cup wins, in 2007 World Cup beating Pakistan and Bangladesh to put Irish cricket on the world map, and the 2011 win against England. Being part of the team to play Ireland's first men's Test match was a special moment, as well as taking Ireland's first Test wicket," Rankin added.

Domestic

A veteran in domestic cricket

Rankin emerged as a veteran in the domestic circuit. He picked up 352 wickets from 108 First-class games with a best match haul of 8/115. He also owns 184 List A and 107 T20 wickets. Rankin also spent several productive years in England's county cricket. His 11-year-old stint with Warwickshire stands out. He helped them win various competitions including the County Championship.

Trending Topics