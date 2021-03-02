Home / News / Sports News / India's Jasprit Bumrah expected to miss ODIs against England
India's Jasprit Bumrah expected to miss ODIs against England

India's Jasprit Bumrah expected to miss ODIs against England

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is expected to miss the three-match ODI series against England.

Bumrah, who won't play the fourth Test, starting tomorrow, followed by the T20I series, is set to take more time for a return to the Indian team than anticipated.

After the third Test in Ahmedabad, Bumrah was released from the squad due to personal reasons.

Here's more.

Bumrah featured in just two Tests against England Siraj or Umesh to replace Bumrah in the fourth Test Bumrah's unavailability can see India try out new combinations T20Is and ODIs: A look at the schedule

Bumrah featured in just two Tests against England

Bumrah featured in the first Test against England and was rested for the second game.

Both the matches were held in Chennai.

He returned to the side for the third Test, which was a Day-Night affair in Ahmedabad.

However, the right-arm pacer bowled just six overs in the match as the Indian spinners got the job done inside two days.

Siraj or Umesh to replace Bumrah in the fourth Test

Mohammed Siraj, who replaced Bumrah in second Test, is likely to feature in the starting XI.

However, Team India also have the luxury of calling back the experienced Umesh Yadav who was passed fit and added to the squad.

He has recovered from a calf injury sustained on the Australia tour.

Bumrah's unavailability can see India try out new combinations

With Bumrah set to miss both the T20Is and ODIs against England, this will help the management in trying out new combinations.

India have pacers such as T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, and Shardul Thakur at their disposal for the T20Is.

Notably, these five can also be present in the squad for the ODI series as well.

T20Is and ODIs: A look at the schedule

All five T20Is will be held in Ahmedabad. They will be played on March 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20 respectively. Meanwhile, the three ODIs will be played in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28 respectively.

