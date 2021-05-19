Ashes 2021/22 schedule announced: Australia to begin title-defense in Brisbane

Written by Parth Dhall Last updated on May 19, 2021

CA releases schedule for the Ashes 2021/22

Cricket Australia has announced the schedule for the Ashes 2021/22. The men's team will begin their Ashes title defense with the first of five-Test series in Brisbane from December 8. Ahead of the Ashes, Australia will host Afghanistan for the first-ever Test between the two nations. Meanwhile, the women's side will kick-start their Ashes campaign with the one-off Test at the Manuka Oval.

Ashes 2021/22

Adelaide Oval to host the Day/Night Test

The Ashes series opener in Brisbane will be followed by a Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. Meanwhile, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) hosts the traditional Boxing Day Test, starting December 26. The New Year's Test will be hosted by the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), while Perth's new Optus stadium will play host to the fifth Test.

Information

Schedule for Men's Ashes 2021/22

Here is the schedule for Men's Ashes 2021/22. 1st Test: December 8-12, Gabba. 2nd Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval (D/N). 3rd Test: December 26-30, MCG. 4th Test: January 5-9, SCG. 5th Test: January 14-18, Perth.