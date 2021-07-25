Home / News / Sports News / Cameron Norrie wins his first ATP title in Los Cabos
Cameron Norrie wins his first ATP title in Los Cabos

Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 04:11 pm
Cameron Norrie wins his first ATP title in Los Cabos
Cameron Norrie clinches his maiden ATP Tour title

Cameron Norrie, on Sunday, won his first ATP Tour title in Los Cabos. Norrie defeated American Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-2 to win the Mifel Open, clinching his first tour-level crown. Notably, the 25-year-old did not lose a set en route to the trophy. Norrie had entered the tournament with a 0-4 record in the tour-level finals. Here are further details.

Elation

Couldn't be more proud of myself: Norrie

"I feel very happy. I couldn't be more proud of myself, proud of my team and how I handled the week," Norrie said. "It's a huge bonus. It was always a goal of mine to get my first title. Obviously I'd lost three finals this year, so it was very nice to get over the line today. I'm going to enjoy it tonight."

WATCH: Winning moment for Norrie

Norrie is 35-14 in the season

Norrie has been enjoying his sublime run in 2021. He clinched 35th win of the season (35-14), the joint-third-most victories on Tour with world number one Novak Djokovic (35-3). Norrie lost a total of 10 games in his final three matches to complete his impressive run at the Mifel Open in Mexico. In the 2021 Wimbledon, he lost to Swiss ace Roger Federer.

A look at the numbers

Norrie won a total of 59 points and 12 games in the match. He won as many as five games in a row. His win percentage on the first serve was 79. Norrie registered a total of four double-faults. Notably, he had a 0-4 record in tour-level finals before this match, having played three of those earlier this year.

Nakashima could have attained this feat

Nakashima was vying to become the youngest American ATP Tour title-winner since 19-year-old Andy Roddick lifted the Houston trophy in 2002. The 19-year-old Michael Chang (1991) was the last American to triumph at tour-level outside of the United States. "Congrats to Cam on your first ATP title. All the fans, thank you so much for cheering me on this whole week," Nakashima said.

World Cadet Wrestling Championship: Priya Malik wins gold medal

