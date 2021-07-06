England vs India: Capacity crowd allowed for Test series

Capacity crowd allowed for England-India Test series, starting August 4

In a major development, the upcoming Test series between India and England is set to be played in front of the capacity crowd in the UK. The news comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that all legal COVID-19 lockdown restrictions will come to an end from July 19. Notably, the five-Test series starts on August 4 in Nottingham. Here are further details.

UK set to lift the COVID-19 restrictions

"We will remove all legal limits on the numbers of meeting indoors and outdoors," Johnson, who eased the COVID-19 restrictions, was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. He added, "We will allow all businesses to reopen, including nightclubs. We will lift the limit on the number of visitors to care homes and the number of people attending concerts, theatres, and sports events."

People won't be bound to wear face masks

Johnson also confirmed that the people in the UK are not required to wear face masks by law after July 19. However, public health officials and scientists have said refraining from masks and social distancing altogether could be dangerous.

England vs Pakistan: 19,000 spectators allowed for Edgbaston ODI

Last month, the ICC WTC final between India and New Zealand was played in front of a limited crowd at Southampton with a maximum of 4,000 people. Earlier this year, the second Test England-NZ Test at Edgbaston was also played with a crowd capacity of 70 percent. Now, spectators are also set to attend the third ODI between England and Pakistan this month.

The last ground in England with capacity crowd

The England-India Test series will see the largest crowd turnout since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, Kennington Oval (London) was the last ground in England to have spectators in full capacity without any restrictions. It hosted the fifth Test of the 2019 Ashes series. The England stadiums are set to see capacity crowds in the impending Test series between England and India.

England vs India, Tests: A look at the schedule

The five-match Test series between England and India will begin in Nottingham (Trent Bridge) on August 4. Lord's and Headingley will host the next two Tests (August 12-16 and August 25-29 respectively). The fourth Test will take place at the Kennington Oval in London from September 2-6. Meanwhile, the Emirates Old Trafford (Manchester) will play host to the final Test from September 10-14.