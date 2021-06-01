Home / News / Sports News / Carolina Marin to miss Tokyo Games, will undergo knee surgery
Carolina Marin to miss Tokyo Games, will undergo knee surgery

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 04:48 pm
Carolina Marin is set to miss the Tokyo Olympics

Reigning badminton women's singles gold medalist in Olympics, Carolina Marin, will miss the upcoming Tokyo Games. The Spaniard, on Tuesday, announced that she has torn the ACL and both meniscus on her left knee, and as a result, she would be undergoing surgery later this week. The 27-year old shuttler will also skip the Tokyo Olympics as she won't be in the best shape.

Surgery

I will undergo surgery this week, confirms Marin

Marin confirmed her injury on Twitter and said she will undergo surgery. "After the examinations during the weekend and the medical consultation, I confirm that I have torn the ACL and both meniscus on my left knee. I will undergo surgery this week and start my recovery." She also thanked everyone for their support and messages and vowed she will certainly be back.

Marin won't be featuring in the Olympics

"The preparation during the last two months had become very difficult for reasons beyond the team's control, but we were excited and knew that I would be in the best shape for the Olympics. It won't be possible. I know that I am in safe hands and that I have a lot of people by my side," she added.

Marin had suffered discomfort during training on Friday

Last Friday, Marin had suffered discomfort during the training session and subsequent tests confirmed the injury. "Today I have suffered some discomfort during training that forced me to stop training," Marin had said in a statement on Twitter. According to Marca, the doctors conducted a number of tests, after which they came to the conclusion that Marin suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Marin has enjoyed a successful career so far

At the Rio Olympics 2016, Marin had beaten India's PV Sindhu to win the women's singles final with a score of 19-21, 21-12, 21-15 as she scripted history by becoming the first non-Asian to win the Olympic badminton singles' event. Marin has won three gold medals at the World Championships. She has won seven BWF World Tour honors and six BWF Superseries titles.

Not the first time Marin has suffered a raptured ACL

This is not the first time that Marin has suffered an ACL tear. In 2019, Marin had raptured her ACL during the Indonesia Masters final against Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal. The Spaniard underwent reconstruction surgery and had a recovery for four months.

