Champions League semi-final, Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 11:23 am

The first-leg of Champions League semi-final clash between Real Madrid and Chelsea ended in a draw on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic scored for Chelsea, while Karim Benzema came up with the equalizer for Madrid.

Madrid will aim to reach a fifth Champions League final in eight years when the two sides lock horns in the return-leg on May 6.

Here are the records broken.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Chelsea named an unchanged side for the first time since Thomas Tuchel was appointed in January.

A measured ball from Antonio Rudiger helped Pulisic put Chelsea in front with a 14th-minute goal.

Real looked short on ideas but restored parity in the 29th minute as Benzema volleyed into the roof of the net.

This remained the final goal of the match.

Information

Appearances in Champions League semi-finals

Chelsea featured in their eighth UEFA Champions League semi-final, the most by any English club. Meanwhile, this was the 14th semi-final appearance for Real Madrid, two more than any other side.

Pulisic, Benzema

Pulisic, Benzema accomplish these feats

Pulisic is the first American player to score in a semi-final of UCL. He is also the youngest Chelsea player to score in a semi-final match in the competition (22y, 221d).

Besides, Benzema has scored his 71st UCL goal, making him the joint-fourth-top-scorer in the competition's history (along with Raul).

Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Robert Lewandowski have scored more goals than Benzema.

Records

A look at the other records

As per Opta, Tuchel has faced Madrid more often without losing in the Champions League than against any other opponent (W1 D4).

He is the only manager to face Madrid five times without ever losing.

Thiago Silva is the oldest outfield player to start in a Champions League semi-final since April 2011, when Ryan Giggs (37y 148d) started for Manchester United against Schalke.