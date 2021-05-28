Home / News / Sports News / UCL final, Manchester City vs Chelsea: Decoding the key stats
UCL final, Manchester City vs Chelsea: Decoding the key stats

Manchester City and Chelsea are set to meet in the Champions League 2020/21 final

Manchester City and Chelsea are set to meet in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season final at the Estadio do Dragao stadium in Portugal. After winning the Carabao Cup and the Premier League, Manchester City are aiming to seal the treble by getting hold of a maiden UCL honor. Meanwhile, Chelsea will want to win their second UCL title after 2012-13. Here's more.

Man City

Man City are yet to lose this season

In the 12 matches played so far this season in the Champions League, Man City are yet to taste defeat. They have won 11 matches, besides drawing one. City have scored 25 goals so far in the competition. They had netted 13 goals in the group stage and then went on to score four goals across two legs in each of the knockout stages.

Chelsea

Chelsea have suffered just one defeat this season

In the 12 matches played so far this season in the Champions League, the Blues have suffered just one loss. They have won eight matches, besides drawing three. Chelsea have scored 22 goals so far in the competition. They had netted 14 goals in the group stage and then went on to score another nine in the three knockout stages (six games).

UCL 2020-21

Top performers for the two clubs

For Chelsea, veteran forward Olivier Giroud has netted six goals, having played eight matches in the competition. Manchester City have seen Riyad Mahrez score four goals and make two assists. Ferran Torres has scored four goals as well, with Kevin De Bruyne being at the heart of things, scoring three and assisting four.

Stats

The key stats ahead of the Champions League final

Chelsea have won their last two games against City in all competitions since Thomas Tuchel took charge. This is Man City and Chelsea's maiden European meeting after the 1970-71 Cup Winners' Cup semi-final. Man City are the ninth different English team to reach the European Cup/Champions League final. This is the third consecutive season that involves a maiden finalist in the Champions League.

Premier League

How did the two teams fare in the Premier League?

Manchester City won the Premier League 2020-21 title, picking up 86 points. They finished 12 points above second-placed Manchester United. Meanwhile, Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League standings, despite a defeat in the final gameweek against Aston Villa. Chelsea claimed 67 points and were place above Leicester City (66). Prior to that, Chelsea lost against Leicester in the FA Cup final.

Details

Possible line-ups, timing and TV listing

Manchester City predicted starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Ruben Dias, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden Chelsea predicted starting XI: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Pulisic, Werner, Mount The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday. One can watch the match live on the Sony Ten Network and stream on SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

