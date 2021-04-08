Home / News / Sports News / Champions League, Chelsea beat Porto 2-0 in quarter-finals (first leg)
Sports

Champions League, Chelsea beat Porto 2-0 in quarter-finals (first leg)

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Apr 08, 2021, 11:04 am
Champions League, Chelsea beat Porto 2-0 in quarter-finals (first leg)

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell powered Chelsea to victory over Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Chelsea scored two away goals and kept their third consecutive clean sheet in the ongoing competition.

They haven't conceded a single goal in the last 346 minutes of the European competition.

Here are the records broken.

In this article
Mount, Ben Chilwell attain these feats Will Chelsea win the Champions League under Tuchel?

Duo

Mount, Ben Chilwell attain these feats

At 22 years and 87 days, Mason Mount has become the youngest-ever goal-scorer for Chelsea in a UEFA Champions League knockout match.

As per Opta, this was the first time since March 2012 (John Terry and Frank Lampard vs Napoli) that two different English players scored for Chelsea in the same UEFA Champions League match (Mount and Ben Chilwell).

Information

Will Chelsea win the Champions League under Tuchel?

Thomas Tuchel has become the second Chelsea manager to win his first three games in the knockout stages of Champions League. The previous manager to do so was Roberto Di Matteo in 2011/12. Notably, Chelsea won the competition in that season.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Pakistan beat SA in 3rd ODI, win series: Records broken
Latest News
Babar Azam set to become the number one ODI batsman
Sports
Film producer, Swapna Patker, says Sanjay Raut harassed her repeatedly
Entertainment
2021 BMW 6 Series GT launched at Rs. 68 lakh
Auto
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Here is the statistical preview
Sports
Maharashtra: Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccination centers shut in Pune, Satara
India
Latest Sports News
Pakistan beat SA in 3rd ODI, win series: Records broken
Sports
IPL 2021: Five rising stars to watch out for
Sports
IPL 2021, MA Chidambaram Stadium: Pitch, conditions and more
Sports
Decoding the IPL performance of Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah
Sports
IPL 2021: Decoding the rule pertaining to multiple Super Overs
Sports
Trending Topics