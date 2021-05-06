Champions League, Chelsea beat Real Madrid in semis: Records broken

Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount helped Chelsea secure a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in their second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Stamford Bridge.

Winning 3-1 on aggregate, Chelsea have reached their first Champions League final since 2012.

They will face Manchester City in Istanbul on May 29 in an all-England final.

Here are the records broken.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Madrid, who welcomed back captain Sergio Ramos, controlled possession from kick-off.

However, Werner put Chelsea ahead in the 28th minute as he headed home from close range.

Meanwhile, Chelsea goal-keeper Edouard Mendy made an incredible save to deny Karim Benzema a goal.

Madrid lost momentum in the second-half, with Chelsea starting stronger.

In the 85th minute, Christian Pulisic set-up Mount, who scored the winner.

Mount

Second-youngest Englishman to score in UCL semi-finals

As per Opta, Mason Mount is the second-youngest Englishman (22 years and 15 days) to score in the semi-finals of UEFA Champions League, after Wayne Rooney.

The latter achieved the feat at 21 years and 182 days against AC Milan.

Mount is the also first Englishman to score at this stage for Chelsea since Frank Lampard in 2008.

Opta stats

Werner, Mendy attain these feats

Werner has been directly involved in 22 goals across all competitions this season (12 goals, 10 assists), the most of any Chelsea player.

Meanwhile, goal-keeper Edouard Mendy has kept eight clean sheets in 11 UEFA Champions League matches this season.

This is the most in a single campaign by a goal-keeper for an English side in the competition's history.

Information

Chelsea script history!

Chelsea have become the first club to have both the men's and women's side reach the Champions League final, after Emma Hayes' team beat Bayern Munich in their semi-final clash. They will face Barcelona in the final on Sunday.

Final

Third all-English UEFA Champions League final

Chelsea and Manchester City will lock horns in the grand finale on Sunday.

This will be the third all-English UEFA Champions League final after 2008 (Chelsea vs Manchester United) and 2019 (Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur).

Besides, Thomas Tuchel is the first manager in the history of Champions League and European Cup to reach the final in consecutive seasons with different clubs.