Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya's father dies of COVID-19 complications

India is currently battling a deadly second wave of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With the death toll mounting with each passing day, COVID-19 has been taking lives due to severe health complications. And now, Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya has lost his father on Sunday. It's a difficult time for Sakariya, who had earlier lost his brother in January this year. Here's more.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter and issued a statement, saying they are in contact with Sakariya. "It pains us so much to confirm that Mr. Kanjibhai Sakariya lost his battle with COVID-19 earlier today. We're in touch with Chetan and will provide all possible support to him and his family in this difficult time," the statement read.

Sakariya was able to send money to his family

With the half of IPL season being played ahead of its suspension, it helped Sakariya earn some money as he could send home. "I was lucky because I had received my part payment from Rajasthan Royals a few days ago. I straight away transferred money back home, and that is helping my family the most in my toughest time," Sakariya told The Indian Express.

'Cricket is the only source of my earnings'

Sakaria was bought for Rs. 1.23 crore at the IPL Auction had earlier told The Indian Express, "People are saying stop IPL. I want to tell them something, I am the only bread earner in my family. Cricket is the only source of my earnings. I can give better treatment to my father because of the money I earned from IPL"

Sakariya had face a personal tragedy in January this year

When Sakariya was playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, his brother passed away. Chetan's brother had died due to suicide and the former wasn't even informed about the same. His mother told Around the Wicket exclusively that when she finally broke the news to him, Chetan didn't speak to anyone for a week and didn't eat.

India records 4,03 lakh new COVID-19 cases

India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data showed.