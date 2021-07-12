Universe Boss Chris Gayle set to complete 14,000 T20 runs

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 10:08 pm

Chris Gayle set to touch the 14,000-run mark in T20 cricket

West Indies superstar Chris Gayle hasn't been at his best in his recent outings in the shortest format. The Universe Boss needs to have some runs under his belt ahead of the impending T20 World Cup. Perhaps Gayle could draw some confidence from an esoteric feat which he might achieve in the upcoming T20Is against Australia. He eyes the 14,000-run mark in T20 cricket.

Career

A look at Gayle's incredible numbers in T20 cricket

Gayle has mind-boggling numbers in T20 cricket. He is the leading run-scorer in the format, having amassed 13,971 runs from 430 matches at 37.55. The tally includes 22 hundreds and 86 fifties. He has over 1,000 fours (1,079) and sixes (1,021). Gayle holds the record for highest individual score in T20 cricket. He smashed an unbeaten 175* in the 2013 IPL against PWI.

Lead

Gayle has a massive lead at the top

Gayle requires just 29 runs to touch the 14,000-run mark in T20 cricket. The explosive batter is already 3,164 runs ahead of Kieron Pollard, who has the second-most T20 runs (10,836). Gayle is one of the four batsmen with 10,000 or more runs in the format. Shoaib Malik (10,741) and David Warner (10,017) are the other two batters.

Information

Leading run-scorer for WI in T20Is

Gayle is also the leading run-scorer for West Indies in T20 Internationals. In a career spanning over a decade, he has aggregated 1,729 runs from 67 matches at an average of 29.81. The tally includes 2 hundreds and 13 fifties.

Form

Gayle averages below 13 in T20Is this year

Gayle has had a lean patch after his international comeback (earlier this year). In the second T20I against Australia, he scored 13 off 16 balls. This saw his T20I average plunge below 30 for the first time since 2007. Gayle has racked up mere 102 runs from nine T20I innings at an average of 12.75 in 2021. He would want to bounce back soon.

Do you know?

When did Gayle score his last T20 hundred?

Gayle scored the last of his 22 T20 hundreds in 2019. He smashed 116 off 62 balls, playing for Jamaica Tallawahs against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The innings was studded with 7 fours and 10 sixes.