CPL 2021: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots sign Chris Gayle

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 27, 2021, 07:58 pm
Star batsman Chris Gayle is set to make a comeback in the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The Universe Boss has rejoined his old team, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, the franchise announced on their official Instagram channel. Gayle missed the 2020 edition of CPL, citing personal reasons. Earlier this year, he took part in the truncated Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gayle was supposed to play for Zouks in 2020

Gayle was supposed to play for the St Lucia Zouks in CPL 2020 after a fallout with the Jamaica Tallawahs. However, he opted out of the season due to personal reasons. Notably, Gayle had led the Patriots to their first final in 2017, when they lost to the Trinbago Knight Riders at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Gayle was involved in a CPL-related controversy last year

Last year, Gayle had made headlines after lashing out at former West Indies team-mate Ramnaresh Sarwan. The former blamed Sarwan for his ouster from his previous franchise Jamaica Tallawahs. Gayle had said that several players were traumatized by Sarwan, who was the team's assistant coach.

