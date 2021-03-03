Home / News / Sports News / Manchester City secure a 21st successive win: Records broken
Manchester City scored three late goals to beat Wolves 3-1 in gameweek 27 of the Premier League 2020-21 season.

With this victory, City have extended their unbeaten run to 28 games.

Notably, they have now won 21 successive games in all competitions including 15 in the Premier League.

City have extended their points tally to 65 points.

Here are the records broken.

Man City

Incredible Man City are on a different scale

City have not dropped points in the league since drawing with West Brom on December 15 and are now 15 points clear at the top of the table.

During this phase they have played 21 games in all competitions, besides reaching the final of the League Cup, the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and gaining control in their last-16 Champions League tie.

Quote

Guardiola says City have done something incredible

Man City manager Pep Guardiola said his side has done something incredible in this winter. "In winter time in England it's hell and in that time we did something incredible," he told BBC Sport. "It's more than remarkable," he added.

