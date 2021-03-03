Manchester City secure a 21st successive win: Records broken

City have not dropped points in the league since drawing with West Brom on December 15 and are now 15 points clear at the top of the table.
During this phase they have played 21 games in all competitions, besides reaching the final of the League Cup, the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and gaining control in their last-16 Champions League tie.
Quote
Guardiola says City have done something incredible
Man City manager Pep Guardiola said his side has done something incredible in this winter. "In winter time in England it's hell and in that time we did something incredible," he told BBC Sport. "It's more than remarkable," he added.