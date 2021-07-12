Home / News / Sports News / ICC Player of the Month Award: Conway, Ecclestone bag honors
Sports

ICC Player of the Month Award: Conway, Ecclestone bag honors

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 03:08 pm
ICC Player of the Month Award: Conway, Ecclestone bag honors
Devon Conway named Men's ICC Player of the Month (June)

New Zealand opener Devon Conway and England Women's spinner Sophie Ecclestone have been named the ICC Players of the Month for June. Conway became the first New Zealand player to win this award after faring well in Test cricket last month. Meanwhile, Ecclestone shone in the one-off Test against India in Bristol. She also did well in the ODI series.

In this article
Run

Conway smashed a double-century on Test debut

New Zealand opener Conway has become the first New Zealand player to win the ICC Men's Player of the Month award. He smashed a resounding double-century on debut against England at Lord's. The left-handed batter followed it up with two half-centuries in his next two games, including in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton.

Information

A look at his Test career

In three Tests, Conway has already amassed 379 runs at a phenomenal average of 63.16. He became the second Kiwi batsman to score a double-hundred on Test debut. His scores in six innings read as - 200, 23, 80, 3, 54, and 19.

Ecclestone

Second English female player to win the award

Left-arm spinner Ecclestone leapfrogged the Indian pair of Shafali Verma and Sneh Rana to win the ICC Women's Player of the Month (June). The former became the second English female player to win this award after Tammy Beaumont. Ecclestone finished with an eight-wicket haul in the one-off Test against India. She also grabbed three wickets in each of the two ODIs.

Others

Here are the other nominees

Conway edged out his team-mate Kyle Jamieson, who was the Player of the Match in the WTC final against India, and SA's Quinton de Kock. Among women, Verma was nominated for her stunning performance (96 and 63) in the Bristol Test. Meanwhile, Rana scored an unbeaten 80 in the second innings to steal a draw for India. She also scalped four wickets.

Elation

Here is what Conway and Ecclestone said

"I'm truly honored to win this award. That I have received it for my performances in Test cricket makes it extra special. Scoring a double century at Lord's was a dream come true for me," Conway said after receiving the award. Ecclestone asserted, "It's really nice to win this award. It's after a period in which we've played all three formats."

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Wimbledon: Indian-American Samir Banerjee wins boys' singles title

Latest News

UP: Woman sells her baby, cooks up a kidnap story

India

Pooja Bhatt celebrates 30yrs of 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin'

Entertainment

Monsoon gives Delhi a miss, reaches last outposts in Rajasthan

India

Indian spinner R Ashwin scripts history in County Championship

Sports

Coronavirus: India records 37K+ new cases; vaccinations dip

India

Latest Sports News

2021 Wimbledon: Indian-American Samir Banerjee wins boys' singles title

Sports

Anand beats Kasparov, finishes second in Croatia Grand Chess Tour

Sports

Italy win UEFA Euro 2020 title: Records broken

Sports

Euro 2020 final: England lead at the break against Italy

Sports

Euro 2020 final, Italy vs England: Here's the team news

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Kohli and I share a special relationship: Kane Williamson

Sports

New Zealand win the ICC World Test Championship: Records broken

Sports

ICC World Test Championship final: New Zealand name 15-member squad

Sports

2nd Test: NZ strong in their reply to England's 303

Sports
Trending Topics