ICC Player of the Month Award: Conway, Ecclestone bag honors

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 03:08 pm

Devon Conway named Men's ICC Player of the Month (June)

New Zealand opener Devon Conway and England Women's spinner Sophie Ecclestone have been named the ICC Players of the Month for June. Conway became the first New Zealand player to win this award after faring well in Test cricket last month. Meanwhile, Ecclestone shone in the one-off Test against India in Bristol. She also did well in the ODI series.

Conway smashed a double-century on Test debut

New Zealand opener Conway has become the first New Zealand player to win the ICC Men's Player of the Month award. He smashed a resounding double-century on debut against England at Lord's. The left-handed batter followed it up with two half-centuries in his next two games, including in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton.

A look at his Test career

In three Tests, Conway has already amassed 379 runs at a phenomenal average of 63.16. He became the second Kiwi batsman to score a double-hundred on Test debut. His scores in six innings read as - 200, 23, 80, 3, 54, and 19.

Second English female player to win the award

Left-arm spinner Ecclestone leapfrogged the Indian pair of Shafali Verma and Sneh Rana to win the ICC Women's Player of the Month (June). The former became the second English female player to win this award after Tammy Beaumont. Ecclestone finished with an eight-wicket haul in the one-off Test against India. She also grabbed three wickets in each of the two ODIs.

Here are the other nominees

Conway edged out his team-mate Kyle Jamieson, who was the Player of the Match in the WTC final against India, and SA's Quinton de Kock. Among women, Verma was nominated for her stunning performance (96 and 63) in the Bristol Test. Meanwhile, Rana scored an unbeaten 80 in the second innings to steal a draw for India. She also scalped four wickets.

Here is what Conway and Ecclestone said

"I'm truly honored to win this award. That I have received it for my performances in Test cricket makes it extra special. Scoring a double century at Lord's was a dream come true for me," Conway said after receiving the award. Ecclestone asserted, "It's really nice to win this award. It's after a period in which we've played all three formats."