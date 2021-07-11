Home / News / Sports News / Lionel Messi wins his first international trophy: Key stats
Sports

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 04:05 pm
Lionel Messi lifted his first international trophy of his career as Argentina won Copa America after defeating Brazil 1-0 on Saturday. A splendid goal from Angel Di Maria in the 22nd minute helped Argentina win the South American championship. Meanwhile, the former finally ended his quest for a major trophy after having claimed several laurels in club football. Here are the key stats.

Messi

Messi wins his first major international trophy after 15 years

Messi has won his first international trophy after making his debut at this stage in 2006. This was his 10th senior international tournament. World Cup: 2006 (quarter-final), 2010 (quarter-final), 2014 (runners-up), 2018 (last 16). Copa America: 2007 (runners-up), 2011 (quarter-final), 2015 (runners-up), 2016 (runners-up), 2019 (semi-final), 2021 (winners). Notably, Messi played his 34th match at Copa America (19 at World Cup).

An amazing coincidence!

It is a coincidence that two of the best players in this generation won their first international trophies on the same date. Five years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo won his maiden senior international trophy as Portugal won the 2016 Euros (July 10, 2016).

Messi follows Ronaldo's footsteps

Player of the Tournament

Although Messi failed to score in the final against Brazil, he was named the Player of the Tournament. He finished the tournament as joint-top-scorer (goals) along with Peru's Gianluca Lapadula and Colombia's Luis Diaz. The former also registered most assists (five) in the tournament, most in a single Copa America edition. Meanwhile, Messi also clinched the Golden Boot.

Messi has over 150 appearances for Argentina

Messi now has 151 appearances for the Argentina senior team. The Argentine legend has racked up 76 goals in these matches (42 in competitive matches and 34 in friendlies). In total, Messi has represented Argentina 174 times (including matches of Under-20 and Under-23 sides).

A look at the achievements of Messi

Besides his sole international trophy, Messi has won 34 club career trophies with Barcelona. The Barca star has helped the club win 10 La Liga honors, four Champions League titles, seven Copa del Reys, seven Spanish Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, and three UEFA Super Cups. Besides, Messi has also won most Ballon d'Or awards (six).

