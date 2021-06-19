Country pays its respects to 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh

Milkha Singh passed away late Friday night due to COVID-19-related complications

The nation mourned the end of an era as it paid homage to nonagenarian sprint icon Milkha Singh, who died on Friday after battling COVID-19 for a month, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the tributes. "In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the hearts of countless Indians," PM Modi said in a tweet.

He has a special place in our hearts: Modi

Death

Sporting fraternity paid tribute to the sprinter

Milkha Singh died at Chandigarh's PGIMER hospital, less than a week after he lost his wife Nirmal Kaur. He was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters. India's sporting fraternity also paid homage to one of its most inspiring figures. Olympic-bound star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra tweeted, "We lost a Gem. May his soul Rest in peace."

He will always remain an inspiration: Chopra

Sports authorities

'A Titan who lifted the profile of athletics in India'

Sports Authority of India (SAI) expressed immense sadness at the demise of one of India's greatest ever sportspersons 'The Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh. Athletics Federation of India President Adele Sumariwalla called him a Titan who lifted the profile of athletics in a young nation. "A huge loss for the sport of athletics today. Rest well #MilkhaSingh ji," Olympian Anju Bobby George tweeted.

Here is Sports Authority of India's tweet

Other sports

Sports personalities took to Twitter to express their sorrow

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh also offered his condolences on the micro-blogging site. Indian tennis star Sania Mirza said, "Palms up together. RIP Milkha Singh sir!" Decorated doubles badminton player Jwala Gutta also joined in expressing her sadness. The official handle of the Indian football team also mourned Milkha Singh's death. "We join the nation in mourning the loss of the iconic Milkha Singh," they tweeted.

Bowler Harbhajan Singh prayed for the sprinter's soul

Condolences

Wriddhiman Saha, Joshna Chinappa also expressed grief

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, squash player Joshna Chinappa and shooter Sanjeev Rajput also paid homage to the sprint icon. "Saddened by the passing away of #MilkhaSingh ji. RIP the Flying Sikh. An inspiration for millions. A great loss to our nation," Saha tweeted. "A great loss to the nation. Rest in Peace legend #MilkhaSingh ji. Om Shanti," Rajput wrote.

You will be missed: Chinappa