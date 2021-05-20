Home / News / Sports News / PSG beat Monaco 2-0 to win French Cup: Records broken
PSG beat Monaco 2-0 to win French Cup: Records broken

Paris Saint-Germain overcame Monaco 2-0 to win the Coupe de France as they could be on course for a domestic double this season. Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe scored a goal each for PSG. The focus will now shift to Ligue 1 where the title will be decided this weekend. They have a record-equaling 10th league title at sight. Here's more.

In this article
Match

Icardi and Mbappe hand PSG the trophy

Former Inter Milan striker Icardi put Mauricio Pochettino's side ahead after 19 minutes, slotting in from Kylian Mbappe's pass after he had pounced on a defensive error. Mbappe gave PSG the cushion with the second goal from a chipped finish nine minutes from the end. It is PSG's second trophy under former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, following the Trophee des Champions in January.

Mbappe

Mbappe nets his 41st goal this season

PSG sensation Mbappe scored his 41st goal of the 2020-21 campaign in just 46 games. The FIFA World Cup 2018 winner now has 131 goals in all competitions for PSG in just 170 matches. This is his ninth trophy win with PSG and a 10th in total (Ligue 1 with Monaco). Mbappe netted his 17th French Cup goal for PSG, surpassing Zlatan Ibrahimovic (16).

Information

PSG win sixth French Cup in seven years

PSG have won the French Cup six times in seven years (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021). Notably, they have won a 14th Coupe de France in total. Meanwhile, Monaco lost their fifth French Cup final.

Information

Other notable stats for PSG

Pochettino has now won two trophies after having managed just 33 games so far for the French giants. Meanwhile, Di Maria registered his 104th career assist for PSG.

