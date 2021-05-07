Kohli, Anushka donate Rs. 2 crore to COVID-19 fund-raising project

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 07, 2021, 05:05 pm

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have joined the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The power couple has donated Rs. 2 crore to a fund-raising project, which aims to raise a total of Rs. 7 crore eventually.

They are raising the money through a crowd-funding platform, Ketto.

The development comes two days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was suspended.

Here is more.

Details

The proceeds raised will be directed to ACT Grants

The fundraiser will run for seven days on Ketto.

Meanwhile, the amount raised will be directed to ACT Grants, which has been working toward providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and telemedicine facilities amid the pandemic.

India continues to be gripped with the dreadful second wave of COVID-19.

Notably, the country registered 4.14 lakh fresh cases on Friday.

Campaign

Kohli and Anushka start campaign '#InThisTogether'

Anushka shared a video on Twitter wherein she pledged support toward the COVID-19 relief work, along with Kohli.

She wrote, "As our country battles the second wave of COVID-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for COVID-19 relief."

Twitter Post

Here is what Anushka said

Initiative

India wants our support more than ever: Kohli

Speaking on the initiative, Kohli said, "We've been working toward helping as many people as possible through the pandemic and now, India wants our support more than ever."

"We are starting this fundraiser with the confidence that we will be able to raise substantial funds to aid those in dire need. We are confident that people will come forward to support fellow countrymen."

Contribution

Cricketers are stepping forward to help fight the pandemic

Several cricketers and organizations are contributing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pat Cummins was the first to do so as he donated $50,000 to PM CARES Fund (later handed over to UNICEF Australia).

Legendary fast bowler Brett Lee also promised 1 Bitcoin (nearly Rs. 41 lakh) to Crypto Relief.

Various cricketers have donated sums to help procure oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients in India.