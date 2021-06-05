Home / News / Sports News / Hospital officials refute death reports, say Milkha Singh is stable
Sports

Hospital officials refute death reports, say Milkha Singh is stable

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 04:43 pm
Hospital officials refute death reports, say Milkha Singh is stable
Milkha Singh was admitted to the ICU of PGIMER on June 3

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who is battling COVID-19 in the ICU of PGIMER in Chandigarh, is stable and his condition is "better than yesterday," the hospital authorities said on Saturday. "Flying Sikh Shri Milkha Singh ji, being unwell due to COVID-19, has been admitted in the ICU of NHE Block of PGIMER since June 3," the authorities said.

In this article
Rumors

A team of three doctors is closely monitoring him

"On the basis of all the medical parameters today, that is June 5, his condition has been observed better than yesterday," Prof. Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson of PGIMER, said in a statement, quashing rumors about his death doing the rounds on social media since Saturday morning. The statement also informed that Singh, 91, was being closely monitored by a team of three doctors.

Recovery

PM Modi also spoke to Singh, wished him speedy recovery

Singh was brought to the hospital on Thursday with dipping levels of oxygen. On Friday, Singh had received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi inquiring about his health. Modi spoke to Singh and expressed hope that the iconic sportsman will be back soon to "bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics."

COVID-19

Singh's wife continues to be in the ICU

Singh was discharged from a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday last week where he received treatment for the infection. He, however, continued to be on oxygen support at home also. Singh's 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur, who had also contracted COVID-19 days after her husband got the infection, continues to be in the ICU at Fortis Hospital.

Information

Singh reportedly contracted the virus from a house help

Singh's son and ace golfer Jeev had reached Chandigarh from Dubai on May 22. His elder sister, Mona Milkha Singh, who is a physician in the United States, had also reached here. Singh is suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

Achievements

The sprinter's career is celebrated even today

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medalist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance was the fourth-place finish in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics. His timing at the Italian capital remained a national record for 38 years. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Switzerland

Latest News

Delhi: COVID-19 cases dip but hospitals' patient-load still on rise

India

Mayawati slams Punjab government for profiteering during emergency

Politics

Samsung Z Fold3's in-display camera will offer better light transmittance

Science

Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Switzerland

Sports

Twitter de-verifies, then restores verification for VP Venkaiah Naidu's account

Science

Latest Sports News

Formula 1, Singapore Grand Prix gets called off: Details here

Sports

Six Manchester City players in PFA Team of the Year

Sports

Jayden Seales drafted in WI's provisional squad for SA Tests

Sports

French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Isner in four sets

Sports

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel signs contract extension until 2024

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports
Trending Topics