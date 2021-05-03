Home / News / Sports News / IPL: Three members of CSK contingent test positive for COVID-19
Sports

IPL: Three members of CSK contingent test positive for COVID-19

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 03, 2021, 03:01 pm
IPL: Three members of CSK contingent test positive for COVID-19

In a blow to Chennai Super Kings, as many as three members of the contingent have tested positive for COVID-19.

Reportedly, Chief Executive Officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner are the ones who have contracted the virus.

The news comes less than an hour after the match between KKR and RCB was postponed.

Here is more.

In this article
Details

The trio awaits another result

It is understood that Viswanathan, Balaji, and the member of maintenance staff took a fresh test on Monday morning.

If the results come out as positive, the trio would have to undergo 10 days of isolation in a designated isolation facility outside the team bio-bubble, and show two negative tests before re-entering.

Notably, the rest of the contingent has tested negative.

Match

Chakravarthy, Warrier test positive for COVID-19, KKR vs RCB rescheduled

The Indian Premier League faced the wrath of COVID-19 on Monday as the game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was deferred.

Unfortunately, KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have tested positive for the virus, which led to this postponement.

Meanwhile, the new date for the match, which is scheduled in Ahmedabad, will be announced shortly.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Chakravarthy, Warrier test positive for COVID-19; KKR vs RCB rescheduled
Latest News
How to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination center using WhatsApp
Science
Randhir Kapoor shifted out of ICU, to be discharged soon
Entertainment
Media cannot be stopped from reporting court observations, says SC
India
Land Rover Discovery (facelift) officially listed in India, launch imminent
Auto
Coronavirus: As India's tally nears 2 crore mark, lockdown 'unlikely'
India
Latest Sports News
IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals thrash Punjab Kings: Records broken
Sports
IPL 2021: Punjab Kings manage 166/6 against DC
Sports
IPL 2021, RR humble SRH in Delhi: Records broken
Sports
IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC: Mayank named Punjab's stand-in captain
Sports
IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC: Rishabh Pant elects to field
Sports
Trending Topics