IPL: Three members of CSK contingent test positive for COVID-19

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 03, 2021, 03:01 pm

In a blow to Chennai Super Kings, as many as three members of the contingent have tested positive for COVID-19.

Reportedly, Chief Executive Officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner are the ones who have contracted the virus.

The news comes less than an hour after the match between KKR and RCB was postponed.

Here is more.

Details

The trio awaits another result

It is understood that Viswanathan, Balaji, and the member of maintenance staff took a fresh test on Monday morning.

If the results come out as positive, the trio would have to undergo 10 days of isolation in a designated isolation facility outside the team bio-bubble, and show two negative tests before re-entering.

Notably, the rest of the contingent has tested negative.

Match

Chakravarthy, Warrier test positive for COVID-19, KKR vs RCB rescheduled

The Indian Premier League faced the wrath of COVID-19 on Monday as the game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was deferred.

Unfortunately, KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have tested positive for the virus, which led to this postponement.

Meanwhile, the new date for the match, which is scheduled in Ahmedabad, will be announced shortly.