South Africa to tour Sri Lanka in September: Details here

Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 05:40 pm
South Africa to tour Sri Lanka in September: Details here
Sri Lanka beat India 2-1 in the just-concluded T20Is at home

The South Africa cricket team will be touring Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in September. This will be a maiden limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka for the Proteas since 2018. They will play three ODIs and as many T20Is from September 2 to 14, both the boards confirmed on Friday. Here are the key details.

SL vs SA

Pholetsi Moseki has his say on the tour

"We are delighted to have another tour confirmed for the Proteas men's team with the ICC T20 World Cup just around the corner," said CSA Acting CEO, Pholetsi Moseki. He also said that playing against quality opposition in the subcontinent is the best way for the Proteas to prepare for the World T20. He was also grateful to Sri Lanka Cricket for accommodating them.

CSA is looking forward to watching the team play

CSA is looking forward to watching its team play in Lanka ahead of the World T20. "With an ICC white-ball world event in each year of the next three, game time is golden for every team and we are looking forward to watching our team play as they continue to add to the building blocks of their 2021 T20 World Cup preparation," Pholetsi said.

Here's the schedule of the series

Thursday, 02 September - 1st ODI Saturday, 04 September - 2nd ODI Tuesday, 07 September - 3rd ODI Friday, 10 September - 1st T20I Sunday, 12 September - 2nd T20I Tuesday, 14 September - 3rd T20I Note: All matches will be played in Colombo.

A look at these two teams' performances this month

Earlier this month, Ireland and South Africa drew a three-match ODI series (1-1). Post that, the Proteas thrashed Ireland 3-0 in the T20Is. Meanwhile, the Lankans lost the ODI series by a 2-1 margin against India at home. They recovered and sealed the T20I series against a depleted Indian side.

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Alexander Zverev stuns Novak Djokovic

