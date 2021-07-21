Home / News / Sports News / Decoding the records Cristiano Ronaldo can script in 2021-22 season
Decoding the records Cristiano Ronaldo can script in 2021-22 season

Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 05:47 pm
Decoding the records Cristiano Ronaldo can script in 2021-22 season
Cristiano Ronaldo can script several records in the 2021-22 season

Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to win more trophies at Juventus after the return of Massimiliano Allegri as the club's manager. Ronaldo had a strong 2020-21 season, scoring 36 goals for Juve in all competitions. He also won the UEFA Euro 2020 Golden Boot, netting five goals for Portugal. With CR7 being in prime form, he can script several records in 2021-22.

16th season

Ronaldo can score 20-plus goals in 16 consecutive seasons

Ronaldo has amassed 20-plus goals for 15 consecutive seasons in club football and can add to this tally. From 2006-07 onwards, Ronaldo has scored 20-plus goals leading till the 2020-21 season. He has scored 40-plus goals in a season on nine occasions, including eight successive times for Real Madrid. CR7 can also net 15-plus goals in a league campaign for the 16th straight season.

Ronaldo can get to 700 career club goals

Barcelona ace Lionel Messi can surpass the 700-goal mark in the upcoming season at club level (672) and Ronaldo can join his rival. Ronaldo has smashed 674 career club goals in 896 matches. Besides, Ronaldo will surpass 900 matches in his club career.

Ronaldo can get to 100 Serie A goals

Since joining Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018, Ronaldo has been consistent for the Italian giants. Across three seasons, he has already scored 81 Serie A goals. He scored 21 in 2018-19, 31 in 2019-20, and 29 in 2020-21. He is currently placed 10th in terms of Serie A goals for Juventus. He can become the eighth player to get past 100 league goals.

Ronaldo can surpass several former legends

Ronaldo has bagged 101 goals for Juventus so far in all competitions. The versatile forward can surpass the likes of Michel Platini (104), John Charles (105), Federico Munerati, and Roberto Baggio (115 each) in terms of goals for Juventus.

