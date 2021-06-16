Home / News / Sports News / Coca-Cola loses billions in market-cap after Ronaldo says 'drink water'
Sports

Coca-Cola loses billions in market-cap after Ronaldo says 'drink water'

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 12:38 pm
Coca-Cola loses billions in market-cap after Ronaldo says 'drink water'
Coca-Cola loses billions in market-cap after Ronaldo says 'drink water' at press conference

The removal of two Coca-Cola bottles by Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo before a press conference at the Euro 2020 has resulted in a $4 billion fall in the market capitalization of the beverage giant. Ronaldo even encouraged people to drink water instead. This happened before Portugal's match against Hungary. Notably, CR7 scored twice in the match to become the highest goal-scorer in Euros.

In this article
Information

The share price of Coca-Cola drops

As per a report in The Guardian, Coca-Cola's share price dropped from $56.10 to $55.22 (a 1.6 percent dip) immediately after Ronaldo's gesture. The market value of Coca-Cola plunged from $242 billion to $238 billion (a drop of $4 billion).

Statement

Coca-Cola reacts after the incident

Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, replied on Tuesday with a statement that read, "everyone is entitled to their drink preferences with different tastes and needs." Speaking on the same, a spokesperson of the tournament said, "Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences."

Fitness

Ronaldo has focused on his fitness over the years

Ronaldo remains one of the finest and fittest players in the history of football. Time and again, the 36-year-old has highlighted the importance of following a strict diet, which keeps him in shape. Although Coca-Cola is one of the sponsors of Euro 2020, Ronaldo didn't shy away from moving aside the bottles, as he urged everyone to "drink water" instead.

Twitter Post

Here's how the incident transpired

Feats

A look at the feats attained by Ronaldo

Ronaldo has become the all-time top-scorer at the Euros, having surpassed the previous record-holder Michel Platini (9). Ronaldo has now raced to 106 career goals for Portugal. He is now three short of equaling former Iran legend Ali Daei for the most international goals (109). The former has become the first player to appear at five Euro final tournaments.

Portugal

Euro 2020: Ronaldo scored a brace as Portugal beat Hungary

Ronaldo scripted plenty of records as defending champions Portugal beat Hungary 3-0 in their UEFA Euro 2020 opener. They commenced their campaign with a brilliant win. Ronaldo scored two goals for his side, including a penalty. Notably, all three Portugal goals came after the 80th minute as Hungary's resistance ended. Portugal now lead the Group F, which also includes France and Germany.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
IPL: BCCI lifts life ban on spinner Ankeet Chavan

Latest News

Australia announce 18-member squad for white-ball tours of WI, Bangladesh

Sports

WTC final: How does Kane Williamson perform against Indian bowlers?

Sports

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour debuts at Rs. 37.2 lakh

Auto

Brad Pitt-Sandra Bullock's 'Bullet Train' reaches its station next April

Entertainment

Coronavirus: As infections decline, crowds return in major cities

India

Latest Sports News

IPL: BCCI lifts life ban on spinner Ankeet Chavan

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, world champions France beat Germany: Records broken

Sports

Euro 2020: Ronaldo smashes these records as Portugal beat Hungary

Sports

WTC final, IND vs NZ: Records that can be scripted

Sports

WTC final: Decoding New Zealand's starting XI against Team India

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Euro 2020: Ronaldo smashes these records as Portugal beat Hungary

Sports

Euro 2020: Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo can break these records

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: Decoding the contenders for the Golden Boot

Sports

Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal

Sports
Trending Topics