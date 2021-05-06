Home / News / Sports News / Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner rewarded with maiden WI central contracts
Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner rewarded with maiden WI central contracts

Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner rewarded with maiden WI central contracts

Cricket West Indies has announced the list of centrally contracted players for the season 2021/22.

Kyle Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner, who starred in West Indies' famous Test series win in Bangladesh earlier this year, are among the four players to enter the list.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Jason Holder is the only cricketer to be handed an all-format contract.

Here are further details.

Players who missed out on central contracts

The likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Shane Dowrich, and Shamarh Brooks have been dropped from the contract list following poor returns in the period of evaluation (April 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021).

However, all the players who are no longer on the contract list will be offered an A* grade Regional Franchise Contract for the following year.

List of centrally contracted players (CWI)

Below is the list of West Indies' centrally contracted players.

All-format contracts: Jason Holder

Red-ball contracts: Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kyle Mayers and Kemar Roach

White-ball contracts: Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Alzarri Joseph, Nicholas Pooran and Hayden Walsh Jr

