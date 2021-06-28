Home / News / Sports News / UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic stun Netherlands: Records broken
Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic stun Netherlands: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 12:32 am
UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic stun Netherlands: Records broken
Czech Republic stunned Netherlands 2-0 at the Euro 2020

The Czech Republic football team beat the Dutch side 2-0 at the European Championships to reach the quarter-finals. Netherlands, who maintained a 100% record in the group stage, were down to 10 men as Matthijs de Ligt was sent off. Post that, the Czechs grew in confidence and scored two goals to advance. Here are the records that were broken.

In this article
Match

Czechs beat the Netherlands 2-0 to go through

De Ligt was sent off for handball following a VAR review, denying Patrik Schick a clear goal-scoring opportunity. 13 minutes later, Tomas Holes nodded in the opener before assisting the in-form Patrik Schick as the Czechs doubled their lead on 80 minutes. Notably, the Dutch had a huge chance earlier on as Donyell Malen raced through one-on-one with goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

Opta stats

The Dutch script these forgettable records

For the first time since all Euro and World Cup games are analyzed (1980), the Netherlands have failed to record a single shot on target in a tournament game. The Dutch have been shown four red cards at the Euros, with two coming against Czechoslovakia (both in 1976) and two against the Czech Republic (2004, 2020).

Do you know?

Wijnaldum scripts an unwanted record

As per Opta, Netherlands mid-fielder Georginio Wijnaldum completed just 10 passes across 90 minutes versus the Czech Republic. This is the fewest by a Dutch outfield player to play the full game in a European Championships knockout round in recorded history (since 1980).

Duo

Feats for Holes and Schick

As per Opta, Holes is the first Czech player to both score and assist in a single Euros game since both Jan Koller and Milan Baros also did so against the Netherlands (Euro 2004). Meanwhile, Schick has scored 15 goals in 30 appearances for the Czech Republic. Only Milan Baros (5) has scored more goals at major tournaments than Schick (4) among Czech players.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Max Verstappen wins the Styrian Grand Prix: Records broken

Latest News

Max Verstappen wins the Styrian Grand Prix: Records broken

Sports

Domestic violence: Mumbai Police registers case against actor Karan Mehra

Entertainment

Crude bomb found in Jammu after drone attack at airport

India

BMW R 1300 GS adventure bike previewed in spy shots

Auto

Yamaha FZ-X neo-retro roadster makes way to dealerships: Details here

Auto

Latest Sports News

England vs Sri Lanka, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: All that you need to know

Sports

West Indies win first T20I against South Africa: Records broken

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Italy edge past Austria: Records broken

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Denmark thrash Wales 4-0: Records broken

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

UEFA Euro 2020, Italy edge past Austria: Records broken

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Denmark thrash Wales 4-0: Records broken

Sports

Euro 2020: Record-breaking Ronaldo helps Portugal advance; Germany through

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, England beat Czech Republic 1-0: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics