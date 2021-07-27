Home / News / Sports News / Debutant boxer Lovlina Borgohain makes Olympics quarterfinals
Sports

Debutant boxer Lovlina Borgohain makes Olympics quarterfinals

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 02:18 pm
Debutant boxer Lovlina Borgohain makes Olympics quarterfinals
Lovlina Borgohain, who was the lone Indian boxer in action on the day, prevailed 3-2 over her German rival

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) advanced to the quarterfinals in her debut Olympic appearance, defeating German veteran Nadine Apetz in a closely fought last 16 stage bout in Tokyo on Tuesday. Borgohain, who was the lone Indian boxer in action on the day, prevailed 3-2 over her rival who is 12 years her senior and also a two-time World Championship bronze-medalist.

In this article
Game

Borgohain claimed all three rounds on split points

Both the boxers were making their Games debut and the Indian became the first from her nine-member-strong team to reach the quarterfinal stage. The 23-year-old showed great poise in a tense contest to triumph by the thinnest of margins. She claimed all three rounds on split points. 35-year-old Apetz was the first German woman to qualify for a boxing event at the Olympics.

Information

Borgohain will next face Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen

Borgohain is a two-time World and Asian Championships bronze-medalist. She will next face Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen, who is seeded fourth and a former world champion, on July 30. A win in that bout would assure Borgohain at least a bronze medal at the mega-event.

Strategy

Borgohain switched between an attacking game and a defensive one

Chen was also a silver-medalist at the 2019 Asian Championships and defeated Italy's Angela Carini 3-2 in her pre-quarterfinal bout. The Indian youngster, hailing from Assam, was the aggressor in the opening round before she changed strategy to play the waiting game, drawing Apetz in to punish her on the counter-attack. The plan worked just fine despite the German's well-placed jabs often troubling Borgohain.

Boxing

Borgohain mostly relied on left hooks to keep slender edge

Borgohain relied mostly on her left hooks to keep the slender edge. Apetz is a pioneering name in German boxing. She is pursuing a PhD in neuroscience, which she put on hold for a year to prepare for the Olympics. The former European champion made the Games cut after reaching the semifinals of the European Qualification Tournament last year.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Decoding the key numbers of Cheteshwar Pujara in England

Latest News

7-member Congress committee to assess Assam-Mizoram border violence

Politics

Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte to headline crime thriller 'Forensic'

Entertainment

Government trashes reports on missing July-end target of vaccine administration

India

'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji' review: Shefali Shah leads the show

Entertainment

Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID-19, 2nd T20I gets postponed

Sports

Latest Sports News

Swimmer Dean beats COVID-19 twice to win gold at Olympics

Sports

Decoding the key numbers of Cheteshwar Pujara in England

Sports

Statistical analysis of Manchester United vs Liverpool rivalry

Sports

Australia win ODI series against West Indies: Records broken

Sports

Hockey: Rupinder Singh's brace hands India 3-0 win over Spain

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Boxing News

Boxing: Olympic debutant Ashish Chaudhary ousted after opening loss

Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Key details of India's boxing contingent

Sports

AIBA adds three weight categories for men, two for women

Sports

Asian Games gold-medalist boxer Dingko Singh passes away

Sports

Vinod Tanwar tests positive for COVID-19, withdrawn from Asian Championships

Sports
Trending Topics