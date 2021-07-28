Home / News / Sports News / Decoding the key numbers of Ajinkya Rahane in England
Decoding the key numbers of Ajinkya Rahane in England

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 12:39 pm
Ajinkya Rahane will be a crucial asset for Team India against England

Team India vice-captain and middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane has a crucial task ahead of him in the upcoming Test series against England. England will host India for a five-match Test series, starting August 4. Rahane, who has made decent contributions away from home, holds India's card in the middle-order alongside skipper Virat Kohli. We look at Rahane's Test numbers in the nation.

Test cricket

A look at Rahane's Test career

Rahane has featured in 74 Test matches since making his debut in 2013. He has scored 4,647 runs in Test cricket at an average of 41.12. The senior batter has amassed 12 centuries and 23 half-centuries, with the best score of 188. Rahane has racked up 1,605 runs on home soil at 36.47. Away from home, he has notched 2,978 runs at 44.44.

Vs England

Rahane has registered 731 runs against England

In 17 Tests against England in his career, Rahane has racked up 731 runs at just 24.36. He has registered one century and five fifties against the Three Lions. He has notched four ducks as well. At home, he has accumulated only 175 runs from 7 Tests at 15.90. He has one fifty at home against England.

Away record

Rahane has a better record away against England

Rahane has a dismal record at home against England but his numbers are much better away. He will need to negotiate well in the swinging conditions and improve on the short ball. On English soil, the right-handed batter has accumulated 556 runs from 10 Test matches at an average of 29.26. He has one century and four fifties with the best score of 103.

Test tours

Looking at Rahane's performance in 2014 and 2018 Test tours

In the 2014 Test tour of England, Rahane managed to score 299 runs across five Tests at 33.22. He hit one century and two fifties. Meanwhile, he faced 590 deliveries in the series. In 2018, he scored 257 runs in five Test matches at just 25.70. He hit two half-centuries. Notably, Rahane faced 639 deliveries this time around.

Trending Topics