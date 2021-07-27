Decoding the key numbers of Cheteshwar Pujara in England

Cheteshwar Pujara needs to better his performance in England

The Indian cricket team will be looking up to Cheteshwar Pujara in the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting August 4. Pujara, who bats at number three, is pivotal in seeing off the new ball. His defensive prowess and ability to bat long is what India will want. Ahead of the series in England, we look at Pujara's numbers in the nation.

A look at Pujara's Test career

Pujara has featured in 86 Test matches since making his debut in 2010. He has scored 6,267 runs in Test cricket at an average of 46.08. The stylish batter has amassed 18 centuries and 29 half-centuries, with the best score of 206*. Pujara has racked up 3,604 runs on home soil at 56.31. Away from home, he has notched 2,640 runs at 37.71.

Pujara has registered 1,472 runs against England

In 22 Tests against England in his career, Pujara has racked up 1,472 runs at 40.88. He has registered five hundreds and four fifties against the Three Lions. Most of his runs against England have come in India. At home, he has accumulated 972 runs from 13 Tests at 51.15. He has four hundreds and two fifties at home against England.

Pujara hasn't fired against England in England

Pujara has often struggled to meet expectations on English soil. The moving ball in swing and seam conditions has troubled him. In nine Tests versus England in England, Pujara has scored 500 runs. He averages 29.41 with the bat. He has registered just one century and two half-centuries with a best of 132*.

Looking at Pujara's performance in 2014 and 2018 Test tours

In the 2014 Test tour of England, Pujara managed to score 222 runs across five Tests at just 22.20. His highest score was 55. Meanwhile, he faced only 510 deliveries in the series to highlight his struggles. In 2018, he scored 278 runs in four Tests at 39.71. He hit one century and a fifty. Notably, Pujara faced 726 deliveries this time around.