Parth Dhall
Last updated on Apr 04, 2021, 06:30 pm
Decoding the IPL performance of Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra

Delhi Capitals are set to begin their IPL campaign on April 10 against Chennai Super Kings.

DC, who finished as runners-up in 2020, will be led by Rishabh Pant this time after a shoulder injury ruled Shreyas Iyer out of the tournament.

They boast plenty of match-winners, with leg-spinner Amit Mishra being their most experienced bowlers.

We decode his stats in the IPL.

Career

A look at his IPL career

One of the most experienced bowlers, Mishra, has been playing in the IPL since the inaugural edition.

In a career spanning over a decade, he has represented Delhi Capitals, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He is presently the second-highest wicket-taker and highest among spinners in the tournament.

In 150 games, he has taken 160 wickets at an average of 24.19.

Information

One of the few bowlers with an IPL five-wicket haul

Mishra is one of the few bowlers to have taken a five-wicket haul in the IPL. He registered his career-best figures of 5/17 against Deccan Chargers in 2008. Meanwhile, Mishra has also snapped up three hauls of four wickets.

Record

Only player with three IPL hat-tricks

Mishra holds a special record in the cash-rich league.

He is the only player to have taken as many as three IPL hat-tricks, the first of which was recorded against Deccan Chargers in 2008 (5/17).

Interestingly, the stylish leg-spinner registered his second hat-trick playing for Deccan (4/9 vs Punjab Kings, 2011).

His third hat-trick came two seasons later (4/19 for SRH vs PWI).

Records

IPL 2021: The records he can break this season

Mishra could become the tournament's highest wicket-taker this season.

He can surpass the top-ranked Lasith Malinga on the tally (170).

Notably, the best years of Mishra have come with Delhi Capitals.

In the impending season, he will likely become the first player form the franchise to feature in 100 matches.

At present, he owns 100 wickets for them in 95 games.

