Decoding the career stats of Australia's Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty and John Peers claimed the mixed-doubles bronze medal through a walkover over Nina Stojanovic and Novak Djokovic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Prior to it, Barty was crowned the women's champion of 2021 Wimbledon. She defeated Karolina Pliskova in the final to win her second Grand Slam title. Barty had won the French Open in 2019. Here we decode her career stats.

Career

A look at her numbers

Barty has a career win-loss record of 287-100. The Australian is 48-23 at Grand Slams. She has racked up most Slam match-wins at the Australian Open (17-8). Meanwhile, Barty has a 10-6 record at French Open. She won the 2019 Roland Garros by defeating Marketa Vondrousova in the final Barty has won 12 matches at Wimbledon and nine at US Open.

Wimbledon

Feats attained by Barty at Wimbledon

Earlier this year, Barty became the first woman from Australia to win the Wimbledon title (singles) since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980. Overall, she became the third Wimbledon champion from Australia (women's singles) in the Open Era after Margaret Court and Goolagong (won twice). Barty was also the first number one seed to win the championship since Serena Williams in 2016.

Information

Here are her tournament stats

Barty has won 12 singles and 11 doubles titles on the WTA Tour. Notably, she also owns one Grand Slam doubles title. Barty partnered with CoCo Vandeweghe in 2018 to win the US Open. She is also the defending champion at the WTA Finals.

Junior

Barty won her junior major title (2011 Wimbledon) at 15

Barty won her first and only junior Grand Slam title (2011 Wimbledon) at the age of 15. She became just the second Australian to win the girls' singles event after Debbie Freeman in 1980. A decade later, she became only the fourth junior Wimbledon champion to lift the title in London after Ann Jones, Martina Hingis and Amelie Mauresmo.

French Open

First Australian to win French Open since 1973

Barty became the first Australian to win the French Open in singles since Margaret Court in 1973. She was also the first Australian to win a Grand Slam singles title since Sam Stosur at the 2011 US Open. After the historic win, Barty rose to number two in the WTA Ranking. By winning the Birmingham Classic, she became the top-ranked WTA player.