Home / News / Sports News / Decoding the key numbers of Joe Root in ODI cricket
Sports

Decoding the key numbers of Joe Root in ODI cricket

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 02, 2021, 03:40 pm
Decoding the key numbers of Joe Root in ODI cricket
Joe Root has been phenomenal in ODIs

England batter Joe Root has been a consistent performer in ODI cricket. It's a format, in which Root has enjoyed success much like Tests. In the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka, Root has been instrumental for England. The right-handed batter has amassed two unbeaten half-centuries, guiding his side to a series win. Here we decode Root's numbers in ODIs.

In this article
ENG vs SL

How has the ODI series panned out for Root?

In the first ODI, Root slammed an unbeaten 79 from 87 deliveries. He rotated the strike well and didn't play a rash brand of cricket. His 91-run stand alongside Moeen Ali for the fifth wicket was instrumental as England beat Sri Lanka by five wickets. In the second encounter, Root hit a patient 87-ball 68*, sharing an unbeaten 140-run stand alongside Eoin Morgan.

ODIs

Root is only the second England player with 6,000-plus runs

In the first ODI, Root surpassed the 6,000-run mark in the format, to become the second batter from his nation to register this feat. He now has 6,109 career ODI runs at an average of 51.33. Notably, Root has racked up 16 centuries and 35 fifties. He is also just the fifth player to clock an average of 50-plus (minimum 200 ODIs).

Root vs SL

Root has enjoyed a lot of success against Sri Lanka

Root has enjoyed batting against Sri Lanka in ODIs. Notably, he is the highest run-scorer for England against SL in the format. Root has scored 1,175 runs at 65.27. He has 541 runs at home against SL (AVG: 60.11). He has two tons and nine half-centuries against them. He is the only player with a 60-plus average in England-Sri Lanka ODIs (minimum 25 matches).

Do you know?

Root is nearing these milestones

Root has registered 491 fours and 44 sixes in ODIs. He is set to become just the third Englishman with 500-plus fours in ODI cricket. He is also in line to become the 11th England batter to hit 50-plus sixes.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
England vs India: Visitors to play three-day warm-up match

Latest News

Coronavirus: India third country where death toll crossed 4 lakh

India

Taylor Swift's 'Renegade' review: How anxiety can impede a relationship

Entertainment

BMW R 1250 GS, Adventure to debut on July 8

Auto

'Bruno was very friendly': Owner of dog killed in Kerala

India

Irrfan Khan's 'Dubai Return' to release at Bandra Film Festival

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

UEFA Euro 2020, quarter-finals: Records that can be scripted

Sports

WI bounce back, beat SA in 4th T20I: Records broken

Sports

England beat Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI: Records broken

Sports

2021 Wimbledon, Roger Federer overcomes Richard Gasquet: Records broken

Sports

Chess: Here is the journey of youngest Grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

England beat Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI: Records broken

Sports

England beat Sri Lanka in first ODI: Records broken

Sports

England vs Sri Lanka, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

Sports

India vs England, Joe Root smashes double-century: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics