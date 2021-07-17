Decoding the records held by football legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will e hoping to do well in the 2021-22 season

After a staggering UEFA Euro 2020 campaign in which he won the Golden Boot award, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to continue his fine form in the upcoming 2021-22 season for Juventus. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has dominated the sport, boasting of several top-notch records. In this article, we decode Ronaldo's major records.

Goals

Ronaldo's performance at the club level

Ronaldo has scored 674 career club goals in 896 matches. In a glittering career, Ronaldo has played for four clubs. He played 31 games for Sporting, scoring five goals. He went to Manchester United next and racked up 118 goals in 292 games. CR7 also registered 450 goals in 438 games for Real Madrid. For Juventus, Ronaldo has 101 goals in 133 games.

Record

Ronaldo has scored 20-plus goals in 15 consecutive seasons

Ronaldo has amassed 20-plus goals for 15 consecutive seasons in club football. From 2006-07 onwards, Ronaldo has scored 20-plus goals leading till the 2020-21 season. He has scored 40-plus goals in a season on nine occasions, including eight successive times for Real Madrid. Meanwhile, his most prolific season (club and country) was in 2011-12, where he scored a staggering 69 goals.

Tally

Ronaldo's tally across major competitions

The versatile forward has netted 311 goals in La Liga. He is the highest scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 134. He also racked up 84 Premier League goals, 13 FA Cup goals, besides netting 81 in Serie A. He has scored 38 goals in the FIFA World Cup (including qualifiers). He is the highest scorer (45) in European Championships (including qualifiers).

Ronaldo

Ronaldo has the joint-most international goals

During the European Championships, Ronaldo equaled the record for most goals scored in international football. He is tied with Iran's Ali Daei (109). Ronaldo has the most goals at the Euros (14). He has the most goals in a single edition at the group stage of the Euros (5). Ronaldo is the first Portugal player to score in all three group games at Euros.

Real Madrid

Ronaldo's records at Real Madrid

Ronaldo is the highest goal-scorer for Real Madrid, including La Liga and the Champions League. He also holds the record for most goals scored in a season in all competitions (61). Ronaldo has the record for most goals in a single La Liga season for Real (48). He also has the most hat-tricks for Real across competitions (47).

Juve, United

Ronaldo holds these records at Juve and Man United

CR7 is the first player in the history of Juventus to have scored 100+ goals in all competitions in his first three campaigns. He is the 10th highest scorer for Juventus in Serie A. For Man United, Ronaldo is the ninth-highest scorer across competitions, including seventh-most in the Premier League (84). He holds the record for most league goals in a single campaign (31).

Silverware

Ronaldo has won 30 career club honors and numerous awards

Ronaldo has won 30 career titles at the club level. Notably, he has won five UEFA Champions League honors. Ronaldo has won league titles in England, Spain, and Italy. He has won the Ballon d'Or five times. Other notable awards include FIFA World Player of the Year (2008), FIFA Puskas Award (2009), and best players awards in Serie A, Premier League, and La Liga.