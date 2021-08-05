Home / News / Sports News / Statistical analysis of AC Milan vs Inter Milan rivalry
Sports

Statistical analysis of AC Milan vs Inter Milan rivalry

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 02:51 pm
Statistical analysis of AC Milan vs Inter Milan rivalry
Inter and AC Milan share an intense rivalry in European club football

AC Milan and Inter Milan enjoy one of the most followed rivalries in Italian football. The matches between the two teams are referred to as the Milan Derby. The rivalry started in the early 1900s. Since then the derbies have been fierce in nature. Ahead of a crunch 2021-22 season, we decode their rivalry in numbers.

In this article
Serie A

Their head-to-head record in Serie A

The two teams have faced 174 times in Serie A since the league came into existence in 1929. Inter have bossed the show in the head-to-head record. They have won 67 matches. Meanwhile, Milan have pocketed 52 wins. 55 matches between the two sides have ended in a draw. Real have netted 286 goals compared to Atletico's 259.

Domestic

Their rivalry in domestic cup competitions

The two teams have met 25 times in the Coppa Italia. Milan lead the proceedings with 10 wins. Inter have sealed eight victories with seven games ending in a draw. Milan have netted 34 goals, besides conceding 24. In the Supercoppa Italiana, Milan have beaten Inter in just one meeting.

Milan

Milan have tasted enormous success

Milan have won Serie A on 18 occasions. They have also won two Serie B titles (1980-81, 1982-83). They have sealed the Coppa Italia on five occasions and the Supercoppa Italiana seven times. Their tally in Europe reads UEFA Champions League: 7, European Cup Winners' Cup: 2, UEFA Super Cup: 5. They have won Intercontinental Cup twice and the FIFA Club World Cup once.

Do you know?

Milan have bossed the meetings in the UCL

The two teams have met four times in the UEFA Champions League. Milan have won two games, besides drawing the other two. Milan have a goal difference of +5.

Inter

Inter have tasted success as well

Inter have won 19 Serie A titles, including the 2020-21 honor. They have won the Coppa Italian seven times and the Supercoppa Italiana on five occasions. In European competitions, they have lifted the Champions League and UEFA Cup on three occasions each. Worldwide, they have won the Intercontinental Cup twice and the Club World Cup once.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Decoding the career stats of Japan's Naomi Osaka

Latest News

Sensex and Nifty scale fresh lifetime highs

Business

South superstar Suriya inks four-film deal with Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment

Raj Kundra's bail hearing will be held on August 10

Entertainment

Virgil van Dijk vs Harry Maguire: Decoding the key stats

Sports

MP rains: Not seen such devastation in 70yrs, says CM

India

Latest Sports News

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia loses in bronze medal match

Sports

Wrestling: Ravi Dahiya loses to Zavur Uguev, wins silver

Sports

#TokyoOlympics: Wrestler Ravi endures bite from Sanayev, but is fine

Sports

Decoding the career stats of Japan's Naomi Osaka

Sports

PM Modi, sporting fraternity hail men's hockey team's Olympic success

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Statistical analysis of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid rivalry

Sports

Statistical analysis of Arsenal vs Tottenham rivalry

Sports

Statistical analysis of Manchester City vs Liverpool rivalry

Sports

Statistical analysis of Manchester United vs Liverpool rivalry

Sports

Football News

Harry Kane doesn't attend Tottenham's pre-season training: Details here

Sports

Mohamed Salah vs Sadio Mane: Decoding the key stats

Sports

Paul Pogba vs Kevin De Bruyne: Decoding the key stats

Sports

Decoding Thomas Tuchel's managerial records

Sports

Eriksen will return to Inter for tests after cardiac arrest

Sports
Trending Topics