Statistical analysis of Arsenal vs Tottenham rivalry

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 03:38 pm
We decode the rivalry between Arsenal and Tottenham

Arsenal and Tottenham enjoy one of the most followed rivalries in Premier League football. The matches between the two teams are referred to as the North London Derby. The rivalry started in 1913 and since then it has been fierce in nature. With a lot at stake in the upcoming season, fans of both sides will want a strong fight. We decode their rivalry.

Premier League

Their head-to-head record in the Premier League

Since the inception of the Premier League, the two clubs have met each other on 58 occasions. Arsenal lead the head-to-record against Tottenham in the competition (W21 D23 L14). They have also scored 92 goals and conceded 72, having a goal difference of +20. Overall in domestic league football, Arsenal have the edge with 67 wins, 54 losses, and 47 draws.

Domestic titles: Arsenal have a much better record

Arsenal have dominated the scenes compared to Tottenham in terms of domestic trophies won. The Gunners have won 14 FA Cups, whereas, Tottenham have won eight. Arsenal have two League Cup wins compared to Tottenham's four. They have sealed 14 Community Shields compared to Tottenham's seven. Arsenal have won 13 league titles (three Premier League). Tottenham have won just two league honors.

What about domestic cup competitions?

In premier domestic cup competitions, the two teams have met on six occasions in the FA Cup. Arsenal have sealed four wins, whereas, Tottenham have won two. In the League Cup, Arsenal have a 7-4 win-loss record with three matches ending in a draw.

European success: Tottenham have a slender advantage

In terms of European competitions, Arsenal have won just the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup on one occasion. Spurs have won the trophy once as well, besides lifting the UEFA Cup/Europa League two times.

