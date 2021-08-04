Statistical analysis of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid rivalry

Atletico and Real share an intense rivalry

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid enjoy one of the most followed rivalries in Spanish football. The matches between the two teams are referred to as the Madrid Derby. The rivalry started at the very beginning of the 20th century. Since then the derbies have been fierce in nature. Ahead of a crunch 2021-22 season, we decode their rivalry.

Their head-to-head record in La Liga

The two teams have faced 168 times in Spanish domestic league matches. Real have bossed the show in the head-to-head record. They have won 89 matches. Meanwhile, Atletico have pocketed only 39 wins. 40 matches between the two sides have ended in a draw. Real have netted 293 goals compared to Atletico's 217.

Their rivalry in domestic cup competitions

The two teams have met 42 times in the Copa del Rey. Real lead the proceedings with 17 wins. Atletico have sealed 11 victories with 14 games ending in a draw. Real have netted 57 goals, besides conceding 45. In the Spanish Super Cup, Atletico have beaten Real once, besides drawing two games.

What about the Champions League?

The two teams have met nine times in the UEFA Champions League. Real have won five games. Atletico have pocketed two, whereas, the other two games have ended in a draw. Notably, Real beat Atletico in two Champions League finals (2013-14 and 2015-16). The two sides have met once in the UEFA Super Cup. Atletico Madrid beat Real for the trophy.

Real have won a staggering number of trophies

Real have pocketed the most La Liga honors (34). They have won the Copa del Rey 19 times, besides sealing the Spanish Super Cup on 11 occasions. Real have also won the UEFA Champions League a record 13 times. Real have won the UEFA Super Cup four times and UEFA Cup twice. They have won three Intercontinental Cups and four FIFA Club World Cups.

Atletico have tasted decent success as well

Atletico have won La Liga 11 times so far, including the 2020-21 campaign. They have won the Copa del Rey on 10 occasions. The Spanish Super Cup has been won by Atletico twice. Atletico have won the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup on three occasions each. They have won the Intercontinental Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup on one occasion each.

Atletico have reached the UCL final thrice

Notably, Atletico have been three-time runners-up in the Champions League. They had reached the UCL final in 1973-74, 2013-14, and 2015-16 respectively. They have also been two-time runners-up in the European Cup Winners' Cup.